Women in Automotive (WIA), an organization founded to accelerate the role of women in the automotive industry, is expanding its annual conference to two venues with the addition of a West Coast location in 2017.

This year’s schedule kicks off with WIA’s annual conference in Orlando, Florida, July 9-11. This is the third straight year Orlando has hosted the event. The inaugural West Coast event is scheduled for December 10-11 in Palm Springs, CA.

Women in Automotive has quickly grown to be one of the country’s most crucial and influential conferences for the automotive industry. It is already being recognized as the destination for the automotive community to gain insight on recruiting, retaining and developing female employees and leaders; and also touches on the all-important aspects of selling and marketing to female consumers.

Attendance grew 36% year-over-year from the 2015 event, sparking discussions regarding the addition of another conference. Founder Christy Roman says two yearly shows will give the WIA additional chances to educate and empower the automotive community on leadership and trends positively impacting employment and sales growth within the female market.

“It’s clear that there are large numbers of women – and men – who are interested in facilitating the hiring and training of females in automobile dealerships as indicated by our attendance jump,” Roman said. “Over the past year, we’ve received a number of requests from individuals and companies on the West Coast asking us when Women in Automotive would have a conference in their area. That’s why the California location was chosen.”

Early Bird registrations for the Orlando event are already available at the WIA Website, http://www.womeninautomotive.com. The Orlando conference will be held at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate, while the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa in Palm Springs will host the California event.

This year’s two events will include seminars, workshops and keynote speakers. The goal is to move the automotive industry forward as it relates to one of most influential segments of the market: women. Regardless of gender, all automotive professionals are encouraged to attend one or both of these unique seminars to gain insight and knowledge regarding this critical industry topic.

Speakers, seminars and workshop topics will be announced in the coming months.

For more information please visit http://www.WomeninAutomotive.com.