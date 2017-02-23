Alexir to showcase bold new brand identity for Higgidy

The Beauty of Imperfection We have worked with Higgidy since the beginning and have always admired their brand values and design assets. This new brand identity is revolutionary and at the forefront of food branding design. We are excited to add such a great design to our portfolio

The carton- converting arm of the Alexir Partnership worked alongside design agency B&B Studio to help create a new identity and packaging for the Higgidy food brand, based on the strategic positioning of ‘the best food always looks a bit Higgidy.’ A new round logo splits the name Higgidy across two lines and the packaging is inspired by an eclectic collection of ceramic plates. Various illustrators were commissioned to create abstract illustrations, inspired by the recipes, which will feature across Higgidy’s 33-strong portfolio of pie, quiches, and sausage rolls.

At the Alexir Partnership in Edenbridge CAD designers created new profiles for the packs, incorporating a book-flap lid to highlight the bespoke illustrations and provide consumers with a view of the full Higgidy product. Both the smaller and larger packs have adopted the new carton style and with the new designs, the Higgidy range makes a real impact on shelf.

Mark Campbell, Managing Director at Higgidy, says “Alexir’s support has been invaluable to us in launching our new brand identity. Our ambition is to really re-energise the category in which we operate, and Alexir’s skill and experience have enabled us to push the boundaries both in terms of packaging structure and application of design.”

The Alexir Partnership will be showcasing the new Higgidy range at the Packaging Innovations Show on stand G33, March 1st and 2nd at the NEC in Birmingham. A range of pies will be in the chiller unit in the ‘Alexir Market’ as part of a display of retail packaging in situ. The Alexir team will be on hand to deliver expert advice on food packaging and food co-manufacturing. The Alexir Partnership is the only UK business in the food sector that can create, package and pack food products from design to delivery within one business.

Tom Sene, Sales Director at the Alexir Partnership, says “We have worked with Higgidy since the beginning and have always admired their brand values and design assets. This new brand identity is revolutionary and at the forefront of food branding design. We are excited to add such a great design to our portfolio”.

For more information contact:

Claire Summersby Partnership Marketing Manager

T: 01732 866681

E: csummersby(at)alexir(dot)co(dot)uk

W: http://www.alexir.co.uk