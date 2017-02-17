"Innovation will drive the future of business and Zensar’s The Vinci™ managed services intelligent automation platform is designed to help our clients achieve their Return on Digital™.”

Zensar Technologies, a leading provider of digital solutions, software and infrastructure services, announced that it has been named by Information Services Group (ISG) in the ISG Insights™ Research Alert Digital Workforce Platforms Will Disrupt Datacenter Outsourcing*. Zensar was listed as an IT provider that has recently announced “New Managed service offerings that incorporate aspects of expert systems, machine learning and analytics to monitor and manage IT operations.” ISG is a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

ISG states in its research report, “With the traditional labor arbitrage model of outsourcing losing its appeal, large IT service providers have been developing software to ’virtualize‘ their operations employees, creating a new ’digital workforce‘ that can be deployed anywhere in the world, at any time. These software platforms incorporate machine learning and predictive analytics to help clients reduce costs, increase scale and improve quality.”

Sandeep Kishore, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies commented, “The industry is moving towards a digital led path that makes it more efficient and result-oriented. Innovation will drive the future of business and Zensar’s The Vinci™ managed services intelligent automation platform is designed to help our clients achieve their Return on Digital™.”

Pinaki Kar, President and Head, Infrastructure Management Services & Cloud Business, Zensar Technologies said, “Businesses are turning to Zensar to establish their digital presence and we cater to our client’s business goals to enable them to remain competitive through digital technology. The Vinci™ optimizes, unifies and modernizes IT operations, allowing enterprises to reduce run costs and shift their spending to digital transformation."

ISG comments, “In our view, this indicates that moving into 2017, the rate of adoption of Digital Workforce Platforms (DWPs) by both enterprises and managed services providers is set to take off. We are already beginning to see the effect that DWPs are having on service providers. The inaugural ISG Automation Index™ showed that productivity due to automation is dramatically increasing across all IT towers, including datacenter.”

Zensar’s The Vinci™ platform is powered by automation, autonomics and orchestration, utilizing machine learning, bringing together the management of operational and transformational activities to impact a substantial reduction in OPEX for enterprises. View more details on announcing the launch of The VinciTM in Zensar’s press release and website.

*Source: Information Services Group, Inc., ISG Insights™,Digital Workforce Platforms Will Disrupt Datacenter Outsourcing [2022 RA, December 15, 2016, Pankaj Kulkarni, Stanton Jones].

#####

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (NASDAQ: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit http://www.isg-one.com.

About Zensar (http://www.zensar.com)

Zensar is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital Transformation journey. A technology partner of choice, backed by strong track-record of innovation; credible investment in Digital solutions; assertion of commitment to client’s success, Zensar ’s comprehensive range of digital and technology services and solutions enable its customers to achieve new thresholds of business performance. Zensar, with its experience in delivering excellence and superior client satisfaction through myriad technology solutions, is uniquely positioned to help them surpass challenges around running their existing business most efficiently, helping in their legacy transformation, and planning for business expansion and growth through innovative and digital ways.

About RPG Enterprises (http://www.rpggroup.com)

Mumbai headquartered RPG Enterprises is one of India's largest industrial conglomerates. With over 15 companies in its fold, the group has a strong presence across core business sectors such as Infrastructure, Tyre, IT and Specialty. Established in 1979, RPG is also one of India’s fastest growing business groups with a turnover in excess of USD 3.2 Billion, 20000+ people and a global presence in over 100 countries.

Follow Zensar via:

Zensar Blog: http://www.zensar.com/blogs

Twitter: [https://twitter.com/Zensar

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zensar-technologies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Zensar

PR Contacts (Global Headquarters - India):

Lavanya Jayaram

Chief Marketing Officer

Zensar Technologies

+91 9922243544

lavanya.jayaram(at)zensar(dot)com

Aradhana Prabhu

Public Relations

Zensar Technologies

+91-9765999749

aradhana.prabhu(at)zensar(dot)com

PR Contact – (US)

Julie Machnik

Director of Marketing, US

Zensar Technologies

Tel: +508 621 4753

j.machnik(at)zensar(dot)com

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.