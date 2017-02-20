ESI Launches New Website with Project Gallery

Environmental Specialties, Inc. (ESI), the largest contracted installer of geosynthetic materials in the United States, today announced the launch of an updated website designed to provide an improved user experience. In addition to the cleaner and more attractive design, a key feature of the site is the addition of a large project profile gallery that can be filtered by markets and solutions to help site visitors grasp the full extent of ESI services and applications.

The more than 30 featured projects range from a geosynthetic liner system installation at a South Carolina gold mine to a geosynthetic base liner and cap system at a Superfund site in Texas to a Solid Waste Association of North America award-winning synthetic turf closure system in Florida. Filter options for viewing projects include the following industries: Solid Waste, Coal Combustion Residuals, Industrial, Mining, Aqua and Agriculture and Other. Users also have an option to sort by solutions including geosynthetic closure systems, geosynthetic liner systems and HDPE pipe and fabrication.

The website is optimized for viewing on mobile devices with pages that load quickly and navigation that is easy to use and view on a smartphone or tablet. Visitors to the site can also stay informed on the latest company activities and news with a feed that provides a quick snapshot from the home page. We invite you to visit the updated site at http://www.esiliners.com

About Environmental Services, Inc.

Environmental Specialties International, Inc. (ESI) is the largest contracted installer of geosynthetic materials in the United States. The company has installed nearly 2 Billion square feet of geosynthetics, involving more than 2,000 projects in all 50 states. ESI provides geosynthetic material supply and installation services to the municipal solid waste, hazardous waste, power, petrochemical, mining, water, aqua/agriculture and other related industries. The company also fabricates, installs, and provides design support for High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) plastic pipe systems for the transportation of water, leachate and gas. For more information visit http://www.esiliners.com