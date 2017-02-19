OHAUS Introduces the New Starter 3100M

Expanding Portfolio to Include Lab Equipment and Analytical Instruments

In recent years, OHAUS Corporation ventured outside of weighing equipment with the goal of expanding the reach of its quality and precision to additional laboratory applications. With this vision in mind, the line of Starter water analysis meters were introduced into the market in 2014.

The OHAUS Starter Series features an Ingeniously Practical lineup of pen, portable and benchtop water analysis meters to fulfill the needs of laboratory professionals in various workplaces – from forensics to environmental pollution control.

Combining Water Analysis Measurements in One Smart Device

The latest addition to the Starter Series – ST3100M Bench Meter combines pH, ORP, conductivity, TDS, salinity, resistivity and temperature measurements in one smart device, saving space in the lab. Designed to be used in a range of lab applications, the ST3100M is both versatile and easy to use.

Accurate Measurements and User-Friendly Experience

The ST3100M is equipped with software that includes auto-temperature compensation, auto-buffer recognition, six pH buffer groups, five conductivity standards and automatic/manual endpoints to ensure accurate and stable measurement. Features also include an adjustable electrode holder, a large backlit LCD for optimal viewing of results, and a 99-item memory to store pH and conductivity measurements. A Quick Guide with setup and navigation info is also included. RS-232 interface enables connection to an external device such as a printer to store or transfer data.

"We are excited about expanding the Starter series to include our first multi-parameter water analysis bench meter," said Luis Liriano, Laboratory Marketing Manager at OHAUS Corporation. "It's a testament of our commitment to laboratory applications outside of weighing. The idea behind the Starter 3100M is to combine the most commonly measured parameters into one easy-to-use and affordable unit that's an essential for any lab."

For more information about the Starter 3100M Bench Meter, visit http://www.ohaus.com.