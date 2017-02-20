This meeting will highlight the key perspectives that clinicians and clinical research physicians working in hematologic malignancies need to consider in their daily activities.

The 7th annual Great Debates & Updates in Hematologic Malignancies, an interactive, two-day debate-driven conference will highlight the most critical recent developments in hematologic malignancies, providing practical insights to community and academic oncologists. The conference will be held on April 7-8, 2017 at the New York Marriott Downtown in New York City, and more than 200 clinicians attend annually.

This conference “addresses and summarizes the hottest topics in the field,” said John P. Leonard, MD, conference co-chair and Vice Chairman for Clinical Research of the Weill Cornell Department of Medicine. “Additionally, this meeting will highlight the key perspectives that clinicians and clinical research physicians working in hematologic malignancies need to consider in their daily activities.”

With more than 100 clinical trials investigating hematologic malignancies currently underway community and academic oncologists will benefit greatly from the presentations covering advances in the field led by the more than 20 key opinion leaders from the world’s leading institutions who will serve as conference faculty. Both the debates and the selected presentations will give critical insight into how new advances and data can be incorporated into current practice. All talks integrate substantial audience interaction with faculty, allowing attendees to really engage with experts.

“The field of hematology and hematological malignancies is rapidly evolving,” said David P. Steensma, MD, conference co-chair and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He adds, “This program includes a range of up-to-date, clinically-relevant topics in leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and non-neoplastic hematology and will cover all the relevant major topics discussed at the most recent ASH meeting in December. We have recruited faculty who are experienced clinicians and content experts in order to make the program as engaging and useful as possible.”

Entering into its seventh year, Great Debates & Updates in Hematologic Malignancies is chaired by John P. Leonard, MD (Weill Cornell Medicine), Robert Z. Orlowski, MD, PhD (MD Anderson Cancer Center) and David P. Steensma, MD (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.)

Imedex will certify this Congress for up to 12.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Successful completion of this CME activity will enable attendees to earn MOC points towards the American Board of Internal Medicine’s (ABIM) Maintenance of Certification (MOC) program. Conference registration is currently open and registration discounts are available when registering in advance. Visit http://www.GreatDebatesinHematologicMalignancies.com for additional information, including a full agenda listing with faculty presenters.

