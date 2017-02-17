Doors of Change is thrilled to offer this music festival to the community, which is designed to showcase the award-winning Taking Music & Arts to the Streets [TMATS] Program, which serves more than 400 homeless youth each year. In addition to terrific music, Doors of Change will be honoring Nancy Holland and the Episcopal Church Center, and Elaine Therrien and Jerry Meunier of Heartfelt Helpings, for their long-standing and generous support of the organization.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door, for a suggested minimum donation of $18.00, and 100% of the proceeds will go directly to support the expansion of the TMATS program. Refreshments will be available for purchase, as will participant art.

Since 2001, Doors of Change (formerly known as Photocharity) has been working to alleviate youth homelessness in San Diego County. In addition to offering community-based arts programming, DoC provides residential programming and outreach services.

For additional information, contact Debbie Rodriguez, at Debbie(at)DoorsOfChange(dot)org