Doors of Change Presents, “A Concert of Hope” – A Music Festival to Benefit Homeless Youth in San Diego

Doors of Change (DoC) will present “A Concert of Hope” on Sunday, February 26th, from 2pm – 5:30pm at The Episcopal Church Center, at 2083 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., in Ocean Beach. Featured musical artists include Bill Magee, Whitney Shay, Robin Henkel, Doug Allen, Walter Gentry, John January, Linda Berry, Phil Diiorio, and Karl Dring; homeless youth program participants and instructors will also perform.

Doors of Change is thrilled to offer this music festival to the community, which is designed to showcase the award-winning Taking Music & Arts to the Streets [TMATS] Program, which serves more than 400 homeless youth each year. In addition to terrific music, Doors of Change will be honoring Nancy Holland and the Episcopal Church Center, and Elaine Therrien and Jerry Meunier of Heartfelt Helpings, for their long-standing and generous support of the organization.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door, for a suggested minimum donation of $18.00, and 100% of the proceeds will go directly to support the expansion of the TMATS program. Refreshments will be available for purchase, as will participant art.

Since 2001, Doors of Change (formerly known as Photocharity) has been working to alleviate youth homelessness in San Diego County. In addition to offering community-based arts programming, DoC provides residential programming and outreach services.

For additional information, contact Debbie Rodriguez, at Debbie(at)DoorsOfChange(dot)org

