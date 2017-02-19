New Ambulance Units to Display at EMS Today 2017

Braun Industries celebrates its 45th anniversary. 2017 is a special year for us; we’re celebrating 45 years in business and we’ll be promoting an anniversary giveaway in honor of it. We will also have three new ambulances on display.

Braun Industries will be participating as an exhibitor at EMS Today 2017. Also known as The JEMS Conference & Exposition, the event will take place February 23-25, 2017 at the Calvin L. Rampton Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Braun Industries will be in Booth #909 with three new ambulances on display.

“JEMS is a leader in EMS news and education. We look forward to our participation in their conference and exposition each year; they put on a top-notch event,” says Braun Industries’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Chad Brown. “2017 is a special year for us; we’re celebrating 45 years in business and we’ll be promoting an anniversary giveaway in honor of it. We will also have three new ambulances on display. Our Regional Sales Managers, Eric Wilcox, Jarret Hammons, and Jason Adair, will be in attendance. We will also have representatives from our dealer network, specifically Hughes Fire Equipment, Hi-Tech Emergency Vehicle Service, Glick Fire Equipment, and Penn Care.”

The new ambulances Chad mentions include a 2016 Braun Signature Series, 2016 Braun Responder, and 2016 Braun Express. The Type III Signature Series belongs to Pocono Mountain. Built on a 2017 Ford E350 Gas chassis, this is a pre-configured and pre-engineered ambulance. Notable features include Braun’s MasterTech IV multi-plex electrical system, welded in aluminum cabinets, and EZ Glide sliding door. The exterior has custom graphics.

The 2016 Braun Responder is on a 2015 Freightliner Sprinter. It serves as a demo ambulance for the manufacturer. Pre-configured and pre-engineered, this ambulance is a wonderful example of how to save on building a custom emergency vehicle. Containing the same Braun exclusives as the Signature Series unit on display (MasterTech IV multi-plex electrical system, welded in aluminum cabinets, and EZ Glide sliding door), it also has an ABS floor console.

The last new ambulance at the show will be a custom Express belonging to Gold Cross. This Type III ambulance is built on a G3500 gas chassis. Designed to seamlessly integrate into an existing fleet, this unit has a custom configuration. Stocked with all the standards Braun is known for, the ambulance also includes smooth floor access into the front ALS and CN8 (Change Notice 8) compliant seating with V4 harnesses. The exterior graphics were designed by the customer.

Exhibit hall hours are Thursday, February 23rd from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm, Friday, February 24th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Saturday, February 25th from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Show attendees can stop in anytime during open hours to speak with Braun representatives and tour the models on display. They can also schedule a meeting in advance by reaching out to Braun direct at 877-344-9990.

If you'd like more information about the Braun ambulance models on display at EMS Today 2017, please call Chad at 419-232-7054 or email ChadB(at)BraunAmbulances(dot)com

About Braun Industries:

Braun Industries, Inc. is a leading emergency vehicle manufacturer that has been designing and building custom ambulances that are "Built for Life" since 1972. Braun's ambulance models offer exclusive innovations such as SolidBody™ Construction, the EZ-Glide™ Sliding Door, the MasterTech™ IV Multiplex Electrical Control System, and the VitalMax™ Lighting System. Braun is a member of the National Truck and Equipment Association (NTEA), the Ambulance Manufacturers Division (AMD), and the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA); they are also a woman-owned company. Their 2017 lineup features 8 unique ambulance models, including the Express Plus, Express, Responder, Signature Series, Patriot, Super Chief, Chief XL, and Liberty. The company is headquartered in Van Wert, OH on a sprawling campus of 13 acres. The campus includes a 105,000 square foot Manufacturing Plant and 49,500 square foot Service Facility & Corporate Offices building.

For more information, visit http://www.BraunAmbulances.com