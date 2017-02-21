Griffin Funding Mortgage Bankers Expands Territory to Arizona

“We are excited to offer our wholesale mortgage rates, VA expertise, and five-star rated service to Arizona veterans,” says CEO of Griffin Funding, William Lyons.

Griffin Funding, a San Diego-based mortgage company, will be expanding its services to Arizona residents this February. Founded in 2013, Griffin Funding currently operates in California and Hawaii and focuses on providing quality service and competitive mortgage rates to veterans. The company values a custom approach and true relationship with each and every client, always putting the client first and even offering access to their loan officer’s cell phone for 24/7 service.

“We are excited to offer our wholesale mortgage rates, VA expertise, and five-star rated service to Arizona veterans,” says CEO of Griffin Funding, William Lyons. “Just like we do in California, we will be donating a portion of the proceeds from Arizona home loans to Shelter to Soldier, a 501c3 non-profit organization that rescues shelter dogs and trains them to be psychiatric service companions for veterans in need. Griffin Funding clients can feel good by knowing that they are contributing to this wonderful cause by doing business with us.”

Not all lenders offering VA loans are the same. Griffin Funding frequently finds ways to fund loans over the county loan limit and works directly off guidelines from the VA loan handbook, with fewer overlays or restrictions than most other mortgage companies.

Griffin Funding also understands that it is not always in the veteran’s best interest to go with a VA loan. For this reason, Griffin’s team of VA specialists prepare a comprehensive analysis for each client. The company also provides conventional mortgages with as little as one percent down, FHA loans, 40-year mortgages, interest only mortgages, second mortgages, and reverse mortgages if it is determined that a VA loan is not the best option.

The company chose to expand into Arizona due to its high number of military bases and veterans. Arizona is currently ranked among the top 15 states with the highest concentration of veterans, almost 11 percent of the state population. This large market presents a significant opportunity for a company dedicated to helping veterans and their families obtain affordable home loans at competitive mortgage rates.

About Griffin Funding

Griffin Funding’s mission to serve its customers with honesty, integrity, and competence is fulfilled each day it provides veterans and their families with the lowest interest rates and closing costs possible. Through Griffin Funding’s wide selection of loan services, the company offers 5-star customer service and competitive rates in minutes. Its loan specialists take a customized approach to each client, striving to understand and meet individual needs and looking ahead to create long-term plans for the future. Griffin Funding also helps its clients resolve credit, bankruptcy, and foreclosure issues. For more information on Griffin Funding, visit GriffinHomeLoans.com.

NMLS 1120111 | AZ Mortgage Banker's License #BK-0939726