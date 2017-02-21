etherFAX SEN Grows to Six Million Connected Endpoints

etherFAX today announced its patented Secure Exchange Network (SEN) has a total of six million connected endpoints, with four million connected endpoints in healthcare alone. etherFAX SEN is the world’s largest fax network, supporting every major fax server, application and fax-enabled device. The Secure Exchange Network leverages military-grade encryption and hybrid cloud technology to provide 100 percent secure communications within healthcare, finance, legal and enterprise organizations.

By leveraging the security of fax technology with the scalability of the cloud, fax servers and applications along with multi-function devices can utilize etherFAX to deliver high-resolution, full color documents within seconds via SEN. etherFAX SEN is HIPAA compliant and enables healthcare organizations to securely send and receive sensitive and unstructured data such as patient records, scripts, discharge summaries, medical forms, authorizations, prescriptions, and insurance claims.

“We are proud to see the Secure Exchange Network grow so rapidly, especially among healthcare organizations,” Paul Banco, CEO of etherFAX said. “etherFAX SEN not only safeguards vital information, but also improves productivity and reduces costs. For example, a 50-page document that typically requires 30 minutes to transmit via traditional telephony, can be delivered in seconds with etherFAX SEN.”

etherFAX SEN offers a seamless transition from legacy network solutions such as those that rely on expensive telephony equipment and the PSTN. Through its infrastructure as a service (IaaS) model, etherFAX hosts a vast array of virtual ports which are always available to send and receive high volumes of fax transmissions.

The etherFAX ecosystem continues to expand and evolve with new partnerships including Biscom, MultiTech and MaxMD. These collaborations, in addition to utilizing the Fax Federation, strengthen platform-agnostic document delivery to and from fax providers, fax servers, EMRs, EHRs, and healthcare information exchanges.

About etherFAX

Founded in 2009, etherFAX® offers a unique solution that extends existing fax server solutions to the cloud. By eliminating the need for costly network fax systems, such as fax boards and recurring telephony fees, etherFAX’s patented technology leverages the Internet to manage all business-critical fax communications. For more information, visit http://www.etherfax.net, follow us out on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etherfax, call us at 877-384-9866, or email sales(at)etherfax(dot)net.

