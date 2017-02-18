Pixel Film Studios - ProParagraph Fashion Volume 2 This is a great set of paragraph presets made for Final Cut Pro X users.

ProParagraph Fashion Volume 2 features 30 elegantly styled animating paragraph presets. Use Pixel Film Studios’ ProParagraph Fashion Volume 2 for all multi-line FCPX project needs. Great for website information, listings, descriptions, and so many other applications. Users can pick and choose from hand-crafted trend-setting designs with smooth animations that will add stylistic flare to any website or media production.

Select from a large variety of trendy animated preset designs that capture the look and feel of top model fashion. Each ProParagraph Fashion Volume 2 preset includes both an intro and outro animation, as well as the ability to lengthen the animation timing within FCPX. Each preset is hand-crafted and animated to bring an elegant and graceful mood to any video production.

ProParagraph Volume 2’s easy-to-use interface offers an effective method for users to customize each preset with on-screen controls. Use on-screen controls to alter the orientation of each individual preset. Customize colors, length, width, opacity, and sizes with user-friendly slider controls in order to create new and exciting designs.

ProParagraph Fashion Volume 2 is made exclusively for Final Cut Pro X users. To use, simply drag and drop the selected preset into the timeline above any media and easily modify the desired preset. Pixel Film Studios’ ProParagraph Fashion Volume 2 makes editing any video production simple and fun.

