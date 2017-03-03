We can never thank you enough for dreams coming true for our kids!

Members from the HomeFirst team and their partners came together to help raise funds for Make-A-Wish® Michigan, a statewide nonprofit that grants the wishes of Michigan children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy.

HomeFirst thanks all of our team members and partners for making dreams come true with your generous donations!

In 2016, our donations helped two children with life-threatening medical conditions fight against their illnesses and empowered them to feel stronger emotionally and physically. We are happy to introduce you to Wyatt and Daniel.

Wyatt, 4 from Wyoming, had his wish to go to Disney World come true in December. Wyatt, along with his two little sisters and parents, enjoyed the sights and sounds of Disney World. Wyatt’s mom, Ashlea Russ, sent the following message to Wyatt’s wish coordinator, Erica. “We can never thank you enough for our experience! We can never thank you enough for dreams coming true for our kids! I know you guys like to get pictures and we would love to get them to you or meet with you and show you our album when it comes in, but until then here is a little blip of our amazing trip!”

Daniel “Danny”, 3 from Madison Heights, wished to go to Disney with his parents and two brothers last month. Danny's mother, Rachel Goodman, had nothing but wonderful things to say about their trip. She shared that they had never seen anything so pure and good, and the staff and volunteers at Give Kids the World were absolutely wonderful, as well as everyone at Disney. Danny enjoyed every moment, especially Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, and cried when they had to leave. Rachel shared that she wishes they lived closer so she could volunteer at Give Kids the World every day.

HomeFirst teamed up with Make-A-Wish Michigan in January of 2014. Our hope is, by continuously raising funds, to grant at least one wish each year! Visit your community office to find out how you can get involved.

Since 1984, Make-A-Wish Michigan has granted more than 8,500 wishes to Michigan kids. This year, the organization hopes to grant 440 wishes. Wish experiences can be pivotal points in the course of a child’s treatment, helping them feel better and providing an emotional boost.