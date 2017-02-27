Osky Blue hosted their open house networking event to celebrate their new location in Hall Office Park on Thursday February 16, 2017. The event was attended by over 400 business leaders, local celebrities and city officials including Frisco’s Mayor. Guests enjoyed an evening of drinks, live music and food from local restaurants.

Osky Blue’s recent move marked the first of many new business ventures for the digital marketing and technology company. The event was kicked off with a series of ribbon cuttings with three local Chambers of Commerce. Announced during the event was a new collaboration with Rich Allen of Tour de Profit, who is now a part owner and strategic partner at Osky Blue.

Also announced at the event was Osky Blue’s acquisition of Kehr Technologies. Founded by Bob Kehr in 2005, the Kehr Technologies staff brings a wealth of expertise in Managed IT Services, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Cloud Hosting, IT Project Development, as well as HIPAA and Finance IT Compliance. This acquisition makes Osky Blue a complete technology company, providing clients with a full-spectrum of offerings including website design, digital marketing, software development and IT services.

During the open house, Osky Blue celebrated their recent receipt of the 2016 Small Business of the Year award, presented by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. Co-owner Jon Kendall noted “We are both thrilled and honored to win this award! Osky Blue prides itself on being an active part of the Frisco and DFW communities, and we will continue to pursue that goal over the years to come.” Visit http://oskyblue.com/blog/osky-blue-named-2016-small-business-year/ for additional details and photos from the event.

Osky Blue is a digital marketing and technology company, based in Frisco, Texas. The company offers website design, digital marketing, software development and IT services that are designed to meet each of our client’s specific needs and goals. Osky Blue’s philosophy is purposeful solutions: choosing the right services, then executing them the right way in order to achieve better results.

