The Hospital Quality Institute (HQI) of the California Hospital Association and its Regional Associations is partnering with ArborMetrix to power its Hospital Quality Intelligence Initiative, an innovative and proactive approach aiming to accelerate quality improvement across the more than 400 hospitals in the state.

“As a leader in California’s healthcare improvement community, HQI and its member hospitals are working to accelerate change and deliver the best care for Californians, across sites, services and through public and private partnerships,” said Julie Morath, President, HQI. “ArborMetrix has already proven to be a valuable strategic partner for HQI in these efforts. Our Hospital Quality Intelligence Initiative will benefit from ArborMetrix’s experience aggregating and analyzing statewide and national healthcare data, and making it available within an easy-to-use comparative quality platform that has been shown to support rapid-cycle improvements.”

The Hospital Quality Intelligence Initiative will bring together disparate data currently available within California onto a single statewide quality improvement platform. Participating hospitals and health systems will have access to reports and benchmarking tools that will fuel improvement with recent data that is timely, clinically relevant and valuable in advancing care. The cloud-based platform will allow easy drill-down capability in order to determine the underlying drivers of variation and provides direct access to comparative data.

“HQI is taking a proactive and strategic approach to quality improvement across the state of California,” said Kurt Skifstad, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, ArborMetrix. “This initiative will provide HQI and its members with powerful tools and information to accelerate quality improvement, meet statewide goals, and further become a national leader. We are excited to deliver HQI a tailored solution that brings together various data sources in new and more meaningful ways, ultimately connecting all hospitals within the sixth largest global economy.”

About the Hospital Quality Institute

The Hospital Quality Institute (HQI) was established in April 2013 to realize statewide impact of improving patient safety and quality care for all Californians, to accelerate the rate of improvement, and to advance California as a national leader in quality performance. Learn more at HQinstitute.org.

About ArborMetrix

ArborMetrix delivers healthcare technology solutions focused on provider performance. Since its founding in 2011, ArborMetrix has provided solutions for hospitals and health systems, medical specialty societies, and hospital associations to help providers improve clinically and financially, as care delivery and payment models evolve. The ArborMetrix platform powers quality and cost analytics tailored to find actionable information that drives improvement and helps providers succeed with quality improvement initiatives, quality reporting under the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS), and episode payment bundles.

