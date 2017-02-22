Subtlety and modesty are appropriate for nuns and therapists. (Trump: How to Get Rich, 2004)

With more than 5,000 quotes and 100 being added weekly, AboutTrump.org has become the world's largest online collection of quotes by and about Donald Trump.

AboutTrump.org was created to be a public service and resource for educational purposes. It is free, nonpartisan, nonprofit, and does not contain any advertising or require any registration.

Visitors to the website can search Donald Trump quotes by any keyword desired, or use the Search Suggestions, which include: Trump Executive Orders, Trump family, climate change, Mexico, women, Russia, and many others. A search for “Russia” brought over 150 results. “Wall” produced 125 results, and a search for “immigration” brought more than 200 results.

There is even a suggested search category called “Donaldism” which lists quotes such as:



“Be tough, be smart, be personable, but don’t take things personally.” (Twitter, June 22, 2015)

“Money was never a big motivation for me, except as a way to keep score. The real excitement is playing the game!” (Twitter, Sept. 13, 2014)

“Always borrow money from a pessimist because he will never expect it to be paid back.” (Twitter, Nov. 19, 2013)

“If someone attacks you, do not hesitate. Go for the jugular.” (Think Big: Make It Happen in Business and Life, Nov. 13, 2007)

“Subtlety and modesty are appropriate for nuns and therapists.” (Trump: How to Get Rich, 2004)

Search results can be displayed in chronological order or reverse chronological order.

The project’s stated aim is elaborated in the “Goal & Overview” section which explains: “While it is probably impossible to truly understand anybody (including ourselves), the quotes and information on this site should give some insight into who Mr. Trump is and isn’t.”

Quotes on AboutTrump.org have been curated by in-house staff and always show the date and publication source of the quote for maximum transparency. According to the methodology, the quotes posted are: “intended to shed light on who Donald Trump, his family, friends and associates are, how they think and act, and the positions of social policy they have taken, inferred or may take in the future.”

The project was founded by Steven C. Markoff, a prominent Los Angeles businessman and philanthropist, who commented:

“Like many people, I had a lot of questions about Donald Trump. Rather than solely rely on what other people say Trump said, I wanted to read his and related statements directly.

This AboutTrump.org project represents the largest collection anywhere of curated quotes by and about Donald Trump.”

The research was funded by the A-Mark Foundation, a nonprofit nonpartisan organization founded by Mr. Markoff in 1997. Other projects run by the A-Mark Foundation can be explored at http://www.amarkfoundation.org.

