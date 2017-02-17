XBAR Fitness Wants You to Win an XBAR Original

Today, the creators of XBAR Fitness, a revolutionary full-body workout system, announces its social media contest campaign in support of its latest Kickstarter endeavor, XBAR|FLYT. Fans of the fitness brand will have the opportunity to win one of ten XBAR prizes, designed by snowboard legend, Damian Sanders, by signing up via XBAR Fitness’ official page.

Through the Kickstarter campaign, XBAR Fitness seeks to raise funds to begin production for a late 2017 market launch. Early supporters of XBAR|FLYT are promised product by Christmas, and XBAR|FLYT’s Kickstarter campaign will launch on Mar. 21, 2017.

“We want our fans to know how much we appreciate their support,” said Sanders. “We’re offering ten lucky people the opportunity to win their very own XBAR to thank all our followers for continuing to be our motivation.”

Fans of XBAR Fitness can enter to win through XBAR’s Facebook by filling in their name and e-mail address on the page now through Feb. 24, 2017. Winners will be contacted via e-mail on Feb. 27, 2017. For official rules and regulations, to support XBAR Fitness and receive updates regarding XBAR|FLYT’s Kickstarter campaign, visit https://www.xbarflyt.com/.

About XBAR Fitness

XBAR Fitness is the brainchild of snowboard icon, Damian Sanders. Developed from the need to incorporate fitness into his busy lifestyle, Sanders and his team have worked from the ground up to make XBAR an iconic fitness brand. The portable fitness system combines a curl bar, a push-up bar, an ab-slider and doorjamb resistance band system into one incredibly versatile fitness product, eliminating the need for additional equipment. Surpassing its initial Kickstarter funding goal in 2014 by 330%, XBAR is recognized as one of the top ten percent of Kickstarter campaigns that delivered rewards to its backers on time. For more information, please visit http://www.xbar.com.

###