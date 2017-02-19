This webinar is just one way the Foundation actively works to create greater awareness of the condition, fund critical, ground-breaking scientific research and offer support to those affected by this life-altering condition.

The International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF) will host its first webinar in a new, free educational web conferencing series focusing on a different topic each session on the life-altering neurological condition called essential tremor (ET). The webinar will take place on Tuesday, March 21 at 4 p.m. PST/ 5 p.m. MST/ 6 p.m. CST/ 7 p.m. EST. Experts in ET care and research will provide up-to-date information in an interactive webinar format followed by a question-and-answer period. Registrations are very limited and required. More information and registration is available at 888.387.3667 or http://www.essentialtremor.org/seminars.

The IETF has teamed-up with world-class neurologists and experts to host a one-hour interactive session featuring presentations by doctors and specialists on ET. Dr. Cherian Abraham Karunapuzha will host the first session and will speak on the ET diagnostic process and treatment options. Dr. Karunapuzha is Neurologist/Movement Disorders Specialist and Assistant Professor for the Movement Disorders Division, Department of Neurology at The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

Participants must register and have a valid e-mail address, access to a computer and the Internet. A log-in code will be given at the time of registration as well as a call-in phone number to use if no computer audio is available. Each webinar will be recorded and then placed on the IETF website shortly after the presentation day.

“This new webinar series gives us the opportunity to reach a wider audience in a different format we have yet to try before,” IETF Executive Director Patrick McCartney said. “This webinar is just one way the Foundation actively works to create greater awareness of the condition, fund critical, ground-breaking scientific research and offer support to those affected by this life-altering condition.”

ET, which affects nearly 10 million people in the U.S., is the most common neurological movement disorder, but is frequently misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease. The condition is often characterized by rhythmic, involuntary and uncontrollable shaking of the hands and arms during movement, making daily tasks such as eating, drinking and writing difficult if not impossible. Sometimes ET can also affect the head, voice, legs and trunk. At this time there is no cure for essential tremor.

About The International Essential Tremor Foundation:

Headquartered in Lenexa, KS, and founded in 1988, the International Essential Tremor Foundation is the leading organization in the world dedicated to those affected by essential tremor. The mission of the IETF is to fund research that will find the cause of essential tremor and lead to better treatments and a cure, increase awareness about ET, and provide educational materials, tools and support to healthcare providers, the public, and those directly affected by ET.

The IETF has distributed more than $750,000 in research grants, to fund numerous promising studies, in the search for the cause of ET. The Foundation has hosted numerous community awareness events across the U.S. to provide those affected with the basic knowledge necessary to become their own advocate when seeking treatment. And, the IETF also provides assistance to a vast network of support groups around the world. To learn more about essential tremor and the IETF mission, visit the IETF website at http://www.essentialtremor.org.