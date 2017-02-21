Extension Cords Now Allowed in Hospitals

Our hospital-grade extension cords help ensure power is delivered where it’s needed, while maintaining the highest level of safety.

Tripp Lite, a world-leading manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, has introduced five new hospital-grade power extension cords that meet the most current standards.

The adoption by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the 2012 edition of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 101 – Life Safety Code (LSC) and NFPA 99 – Health Care Facilities Code (HCFC) defines the allowable use of extension cords. It is now possible for clinics, hospitals, long-term care facilities and other health care entities to extend the length of existing hospital-grade power cords using hospital-grade extension cords, when used correctly within specifications of the code.

The new compliant extension cords from Tripp Lite are tested to ANSI/UL 62 and 817 and CAN/CSA C22.2 no. 21 and 49 specifications to ensure safe, reliable power in health care environments. The cords feature hospital-grade plugs and receptacles and are available in lengths of 2 ft., 6 ft. and 15 ft.

5 Models in Stock

Download Product Images

Key Features of Tripp Lite’s Hospital-Grade Power Extension Cords



NEMA 5-15P-HG plugs and 5-15R-HG receptacles feature green dots and are marked “Hospital Grade” to clearly signify they meet hospital-grade standards

13A cords feature 16 AWG wire

15A cords feature 14 AWG wire

Flexible gray SJT jackets with fully molded ends ensure optimum performance

“With the adoption of the 2012 edition of the NFPA codes, medical facilities get the flexibility they need,” said Jim Folk, Tripp Lite’s Director of Health Care Solutions. “Our hospital-grade extension cords help ensure power is delivered where it’s needed, while maintaining the highest level of safety.”

For more information about Tripp Lite’s power extension cord solutions for health care environments, visit: https://www.tripplite.com/products/

About Tripp Lite

Outstanding product reliability and exceptional service have been Tripp Lite trademarks for over 90 years. Tripp Lite´s innovations include the world’s first UPS system designed specifically for personal computers and the world’s most trusted premium surge protector—the Isobar®—with more than 19 million in use. Tripp Lite maintains the highest level of ready-to-ship inventory in the industry with more than 3,500 different products, including UPS systems, rack systems and cooling solutions, PDUs, PowerAlert® software for enterprise-level system management and control, surge protectors, KVM switches, cables and connectivity products, inverters, power strips and notebook accessories. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Tripp Lite maintains a global presence with fully staffed offices worldwide. Additional information, including a list of Tripp Lite’s sales offices and authorized reseller partners, can be found by visiting Tripp Lite’s website: http://www.tripplite.com.