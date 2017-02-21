Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.: We continuously strive to provide our affiliates with best-in-class technology and comprehensive marketing strategies, as well as incomparable support for both agents and franchise owners to help them deliver the best real estate service in the industry

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named one of the top franchises in the country by Franchise Business Review in its “2017 Best of the Best: Top 200 Franchises” list, an annual ranking based on franchise owners’ satisfaction with their franchisor. This marks the second year in row that Weichert® has been recognized on Franchise Business Review’s prestigious annual list.

This year’s award-winning franchises were selected for this exclusive list based on feedback Franchise Business Review gathered from surveying nearly 30,000 franchises, representing more than 300 leading franchise brands in 2016. The annual “Top 200 Franchises” list is the only ranking based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

“Being named one of the best franchises in the country again as a result of the positive feedback provided by our network of Weichert professionals is truly an honor,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We continuously strive to provide our affiliates with best-in-class technology and comprehensive marketing strategies, as well as incomparable support for both agents and franchise owners to help them deliver the best real estate service in the industry.”

Franchisees who participated in the survey were asked questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems including leadership, training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations and technology. Weichert offices surveyed rated Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. favorably and a significant majority would recommend Weichert to others as a franchise opportunity.

Other highlights of the 2016 survey of Weichert franchisees that helped the company make this year’s list included:



94 percent rated the quality of products provided by Weichert as good, very good or excellent.

91 percent rated the training and support provided by Weichert as good, very good or excellent.

90 percent feel the technology provided by Weichert is good, very good or excellent.

90 percent rated the operations and systems provided by Weichert as good, very good or excellent.

The Franchise Business Review ranking comes on the heels of another prestigious honor for Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. The Weichert® franchise was featured in Entrepreneur’s 38th annual 2017 “Franchise 500®” list, moving up 32 spots to #105 this year and marking its 13th consecutive year on the list. The “Franchise 500” list appears in the January 2017 issue of Entrepreneur magazine.

The “2017 Best of the Best: Top 200 Franchises” list can be found online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

More information about Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. can be found at http://www.weichertfranchise.com or by calling (877) 533-9007.

About Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.: Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has grown steadily since Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert, Realtors, launched the company’s franchise division in 2001. The affiliate division was created to offer a business model for franchisee ownership candidates described as “a clearly defined operating system for marketing and managing a real estate business.” Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. announced its first affiliate in 2002, was ranked as one the top traditional residential real estate franchises in Entrepreneur’s 2017 Franchise 500 and is identified in 2017 by Franchise Business Review as one the top U.S. franchises. Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has offices serving over 300 markets in 39 states. For more information about Weichert, visit Weichert.com or for information on franchise opportunities visit WeichertFranchise.com.

About Weichert, Realtors: Since 1969, Weichert, Realtors has grown from a single office into one of the nation’s leading providers of homeownership services by putting its customers first. A family of full-service real estate and financial services companies, Weichert helps customers buy and sell both residential and commercial real estate, and streamlines the delivery of mortgages and home and title insurance. Weichert leverages its customer website, http://www.weichert.com, one of the most visited real estate websites in the nation, to help families and individuals realize the dream of homeownership through quick and easy access to listing information and the services of its real estate professionals nationwide. For more information, Weichert’s customer service center can be reached at 1-800-USA-SOLD.

Each WEICHERT® franchised office is independently owned and operated