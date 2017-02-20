Alterra Assessment Recovery Promotes Amanda Ybarra to Vice President

Alterra Assessment Recovery, LLC is pleased to announce that Amanda Ybarra has been named Vice President. She will assist in the development and administration of the company’s daily operations, in addition to maintaining the company’s collection files.

Amanda has been providing assessment debt recovery for community associations since 2009, when she began working for a prominent Orange County law firm. She joined Alterra Assessment Recovery in 2015 as a collection account manager, where she has been instrumental in streamlining Alterra’s processes, which included development of software and related operational processes.

“We constantly receive positive feedback from our clients about Amanda,” says Tisha Lopez, Director of Administration and Assessment Collections. “She has contributed towards Alterra’s success to such an extent that our clients are pleased with the helpfulness and work ethic that she demonstrates. We anticipate that as Vice President, Amanda’s input, structure, and tenacity will continue to result in major growth for years to come.”

About Alterra

Alterra Assessment Recovery, LLC was founded by the principals of Tinnelly Law Group, PC with the goal of providing efficient and effective collection services, utilizing the best technology available and a skilled, dedicated team of professionals. Assessment revenue is the lifeblood of every community association. Alterra has recovered more than $2.3 million since 2013. Member CAI and CACM.

