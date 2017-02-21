Loftware Spectrum 3.0 - the latest release of the only 100% browser-based Enterprise Labeling Solution "Loftware continues to set the standard for labeling with the release of Spectrum 3.0.”

Loftware, Inc., the global leader in Enterprise Labeling Solutions, today announced Loftware Spectrum 3.0, the latest release of the only 100% browser-based solution designed to meet complex, high volume customer and regulatory labeling requirements across global enterprises. Spectrum 3.0 introduces a Business Rules Configurator, an intuitive new interface, which empowers business users to streamline the creation and management of labeling logic with easy drag and drop capabilities. Spectrum 3.0 also provides considerable enhancements to Spectrum’s powerful Application Architect, which has redefined on-demand label printing, enabling users to create label-related applications within Spectrum that streamline labeling and reduce the cost to create and maintain custom applications.

With Spectrum’s new Business Rules Configurator, business users can quickly and easily implement sophisticated business logic without requiring IT assistance. Spectrum 3.0 includes a library of pre-built ‘blocks’ that enable users to create common logic sequences that accelerate the building of even the most complex business rules. Also, a Reusable Rules Library can be shared with others to prevent rework, save time, and ensure consistency. The Business Rules Configurator also enables users to easily test and log data to validate that new business rules meet existing requirements.

“Spectrum 3.0 reflects our commitment to our customers – improving the user experience through enhanced functionality that simplifies business rules creation and streamlines data management. With these new enhancements, Spectrum is both more powerful and easier to use than ever before,” stated Loftware Vice President of Software Development, Mark Wick. “We always work closely with our customers to make sure Spectrum provides the right balance in terms of capabilities, flexibility and ease of use,” he added.

The release also adds new capabilities and further streamlines application creation within Application Architect. Customers have widely adopted Application Architect to design complex, intelligent data entry pages with drag and drop ease and to dynamically make decisions based on user input. It includes a “wizard” that guides the end user down the appropriate path based on their selections removing any guesswork while reducing the occurrence of errors or mislabeling. Spectrum 3.0 introduces expanded table/grid functionality giving users increased control over data viewing and entry while enabling table data to be easily imported or exported.

“Loftware continues to set the standard for labeling with the release of Spectrum 3.0,” noted Loftware President and CEO, Robert O’Connor, “We work closely with our customers to understand their evolving business needs and continue to deliver innovative capabilities that further Spectrum’s position as the most powerful Enterprise Labeling Solution in the market”, he added.

Additional features for Spectrum 3.0 include:



Expanded cross-reference table support, which enables users to create and manage data within Spectrum so they have all the data needed for label processing directly within their labeling solution. This feature, which offers complete control and increased security for managing all labeling centric data, allows reference data currently residing in external repositories or spreadsheets to now be managed directly within Loftware Spectrum.

Enhanced support for the printing of PDF documents, which can be done natively to printers and devices that support PDF printing. Importantly, this functionality also allows for PDFs to be printed to devices, like thermal printers, that typically do not support PDF printing. This new functionality also enables user to store, manage, print and email PDFs from within Loftware Spectrum.

More choices for SAP integration by supporting integration via SAP Smart Forms and Interactive Forms by Adobe, which enables users of these technologies to optimize print speeds and gain added Print Queue Management capabilities. Spectrum allows users to consolidate their SAP printing by using SAP’s Extended Output Management interface (BC-XOM) to leverage existing SAP technologies already in use by organizations.

Expanded versioning capabilities for business rules, processes and workflows to provide even greater control over production environments by extending versioning to these objects. This ultimately improves traceability, which is especially critical for companies working in validated industries including medical device and pharmaceutical.

About Loftware

Loftware, Inc. is the global market leader in Enterprise Labeling Solutions with more than 5,000 customers in over 100 countries. Offering the industry’s most comprehensive labeling solution, Loftware’s enterprise software integrates SAP®, Oracle® and other enterprise applications to produce mission-critical barcode labels, documents, and RFID Smart tags across the supply chain. Loftware’s design, native print, and built-in business rules functionality drives topline revenue, increases customer satisfaction, and maximizes supply chain efficiency for customers. With over 30 years of industry leadership, Loftware’s Enterprise Labeling Solutions and best practices enable leading companies to meet their customer-specific and regulatory requirements with unprecedented speed and agility.