Becoming a member of the Specialty Food Association is a significant achievement for us.

The Specialty Food Association was established in New York in 1952. Formerly known as the National Association for the Specialty Food Trade, Inc., the association owns and produces the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows and presents the Sofi-Awards in recognition of proven excellence in specialty food.

During their first year of business, Sahara Date Company was selected out of hundreds of companies to participate at the Fancy Food Show in the New Brands on the Shelf pavilion. That year, the Specialty Food Association named them as one of 10 New Brands to Watch.

“Becoming a member is a significant achievement for us.” said Maile Ramzi, co-founder of Sahara Date Company. “The exposure that we received from the Fancy Food Show gave us the momentum necessary to get where we are today. We look forward to our future as a full member.”

The SFA offers a variety of membership programs, specially designed to help companies expand in the specialty food market. Members gain access to Fancy Food shows and the association’s passionate community of peers. Members also have the unique opportunity to network with industry thought-leaders. Specialty food businesses that wish to participate must meet the Specialty Food Association’s strict requirements before being considered for membership.

Dates are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, energy and fiber. They contain calcium, iron, phosphorous, potassium, magnesium and zinc. Dates are also outstanding source of fiber and quick energy. They are often recommended for people that work-out regularly and athletes. Several star athletes, most notably, tennis great Novak Jocavich can be seen snacking on them at tournaments. Saudi Arabian dates are known for their high quality and unique characteristics. Sahara Date Company provides dates from some of the oldest Saudi Arabian date farms in the world.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association is a robust community of food artisans, purveyors, importers and entrepreneurs. The respected not-for-profit trade association has 3,000+ members in the U.S. and abroad. Members of the association are provided with the tools, knowledge and connections necessary to excel in the ever-changing specialty food marketplace. For more information, please visit http://www.specialtyfood.com.

About Sahara Date Company

Founded by two cousins, the Sahara Date Company strives to provide the highest quality Saudi Arabian dates to the United States. Sahara Date Company offers a variety of imported dates and date platters. Sahara Date Company’s dates are currently available at Harris Teeter stores, WholeFoods Market, Lebanese Taverna Markets, Star Nut Gourmet and Roberta’s, to name a few. For more information, please visit http://www.SaharaDate.com.