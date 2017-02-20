Mac Tools Announces Cordless Brushless Impact Wrench and Impact Driver

Brushless Impact Wrench (MCF891) At just 5.69 inches in length and with 275 ft-lbs of breakaway torque, the MCF891 provides compact power.

As part of the 2017 Mac Tools Tool Fair, Mac Tools announces the launch of its new 20V MAX* ¼” Brushless Impact Driver (MCF886) and 20V MAX* ⅜” Brushless Impact Wrench (MCF891). These new tools are powered for productivity and designed for automotive applications.

At just 5.69 inches in length and with 275 ft-lbs of breakaway torque, the MCF891 provides compact power. Likewise, the MCF886 is just 5.53 inches in length and provides 250 ft-lbs of breakaway torque. On both tools, three-speed settings and a variable speed trigger enables the user to control the tool’s speed, delivering 0-1,700, 0-1,950, and 0-2,800 rotations per minute (RPM), depending on the user’s need. The variable speed trigger also features an electronic brake for optimal speed regulation.

Integrating efficient brushless motors, these tools offer long runtime, making the tools beneficial to the automotive technician. Both the MCF886 and MCF891 are designed with an ergonomic over-molded grip. Each tool includes a 3-point LED light to help illuminate dark work areas and anti-mar bumpers for increased durability. In addition, both tools have glass-filled nylon housings to resist damage from most solvents present in an automotive environment.

The MCF886 is available bare at $199.99 or kitted with a 2.0Ah R-SPEC battery, 4.0Ah R-SPEC battery, charger, and small kit bag (MCF886M1D1) at $339.99. The MCF891 is available bare at $259.99 or kitted with a 2.0Ah R-SPEC battery, 4.0Ah R-SPEC battery, charger, and small kit bag (MCF891M1D1) at $399.99. The tools also come with a three year limited warranty – just another reason Mac Tools is Great to Work With™. These new Mac Tools will be available in late February 2017 where Mac Tools are sold.

*Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

**When removing a 1-7/16 nut at 100 ft. lbs. with a 4AH battery

