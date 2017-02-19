SPH Analytics Appoints Amy Amick as New CEO

Amy Amick Appointed New CEO of SPH Analytics She is a leader with an experienced track record of driving success at the intersection of service excellence, product innovation, and client impact.

SPH Analytics today announced that it has appointed Amy Amick as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 20. Amick will be attending the 2017 HIMSS Conference and Exhibition taking place February 19-23 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, and will be meeting with clients and partners in SPH Analytics booth #4587. JT Treadwell, current CEO and Board Chairman, will continue to serve as chairman of SPH Analytics’ board of directors.

"SPH Analytics is a market and innovation leader in measuring the received quality and perceived experience of healthcare populations, across patients, members, and providers. Our mission is to help clients collect, organize, and master this information to drive performance improvement in the evolving world of performance and value-based healthcare,” said Treadwell. "Our mission is the delivery of quality experiences for our customers’ patients and members, and our success is tied to that of our customers in this way. As such, we are very enthusiastic about Amy joining as CEO. She is a leader with an experienced track record of driving success at the intersection of service excellence, product innovation, and client impact. We have a tremendous amount of capability across our solutions, and I look forward to working together to help our clients meet the demands of a changing healthcare landscape.”

Amick brings an extensive executive track record and more than two decades of healthcare industry experience. Prior to joining SPHA, she was President of market-leading Revenue Cycle Management at MedAssets (now nThrive), achieving substantial top line and bottom line growth which culminated in a successful sale to Pamplona Capital Management in 2016. Prior to MedAssets, Amick served as the Chief Operating Officer for M*Modal, helping pivot the clinical documentation improvement company from an outsourced service business model to a technology-enabled service and direct technology company. Earlier in her career she served as General Manager, Worldwide Services at Microsoft where she was responsible for commercial and customer-facing functions across Microsoft’s Health Solution Group. Prior to that she held executive positions within Allscripts and Cerner and client-facing roles at Arthur D Little, Navigant Consulting, and Owens & Minor. Amick received a master of business administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, and a bachelor of arts degree in political science and leadership studies from the University of Richmond.

“In recent years, our industry has made marked improvement in amassing clinical and quality data, and taking steps to understand the patient and member as a customer. However, the industry continues to struggle to effectively leverage this data in meaningful ways to improve performance,” said Amick. “SPHA has an unmatched ability to not just aggregate data from complex, disparate sources, but to also provide insights and analytics that allow a client to continuously improve measured quality in critical dimensions to improve financial performance. I look forward to helping SPHA build upon this strong foundation, accelerating impact to improve the quality of patient care and experience for our clients.”

About SPH Analytics

SPH Analytics (SPHA) is a leader in healthcare quality measures, population health and predictive analytics, and experience measurement and engagement, providing best-in-class solutions and transformative technologies for health plans, providers, and healthcare networks. SPHA solutions help clients meet MACRA and MIPS regulations and lead the way for the next generation of healthcare through powerful applications and analytics, healthcare surveys, call center solutions, and consulting. SPHA’s intuitive analytics aggregate data and empower action, enabling clients to increase member and patient satisfaction, improve population health, drive patient engagement, and reduce overall cost of care.

SPH Analytics serves clients in all 50 states and has been driving quality program success for more than 24 years. Company headquarters and healthcare call center are located in metro Atlanta. SPH Analytics is a member of the $3 billion Symphony Technology Group. For more information, call 1-866-460-5681 or visit SPHAnalytics.com.

Media Contact:

Terri Davis, Vice President of Marketing

SPH Analytics

Email: terri.davis(at)sphanalytics(dot)com

Phone: 678-689-0284