Oyster Collection: Oyster Rockefeller & Casino 12 Count Tray The restaurant industry has been forced to keep labor costs under control. Not only do you decrease labor costs in food preparation but you reduce food waste and receive Handy’s consistent quality.

Handy Seafood, America’s oldest seafood processor, is excited for the launch of two new value-added products—Oysters Rockefeller and Oysters Casino. Both products will be featured in the New Products Showcase at the Seafood Expo North America in March.

“Oyster popularity has been on the rise for years in bars and restaurants. Consumers want the back story on foods with adventurous eating and oysters are known for that. We further developed our oyster line with value-added Oysters Rockefeller and Casino so consumers can enjoy this gourmet appetizer at home,” said Maureen Johnson, Director of Marketing at Handy Seafood.

The collection is not limited to retail and club channels. “The collection makes for a great foodservice product when local seafood is not a viable option. The restaurant industry has been forced to keep labor costs under control. Not only do you decrease labor costs in food preparation but you reduce food waste and receive Handy’s consistent quality,” Johnson said.

Handy's Oyster Collection offers customers a trendy, high protein product with convenience and quality. These two products, along with several other delicious Handy products, will be featured on sampling menus at Handy’s restaurant-style booth, number 823.

Since 1984, Handy’s steadfast presence at the Seafood Expo has enabled them to present over 120 years of quality seafood and product innovations. Each channel (Foodservice, Retail and Club) offers a menu that highlights Handy’s classic seafood staples as well as new and exciting innovations for customers to taste and discuss.

The Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America is the largest seafood trade event in North America. Attracting over 20,000 buyers and suppliers of fresh, frozen, packaged and value- added seafood products, equipment and services – attendees travel from more than 100 countries to do business at the three-day exposition.

###

Handy Seafood is a family-owned company with over 120 years of quality seafood processing. Products include soft shell crabs, crab meat, crab cakes, crab specialty items, oysters and artisanal fish. http://www.handyseafood.com

###