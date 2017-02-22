IntelliLeash Products Introducing Two Products at Global Pet Expo 2017

Intelli-Stayk and "mini" Intelli-Stayk Calling it "sturdy" would be an understatement.

While sales of the of the Intelli-Stayk (TM) are rapidly growing, IntelliLeash Products, Inc. is introducing the "mini" Intelli-Stayk(TM) and the Intelli-Shield(TM) at Global Pet Expo in Orlando, FL March 22 - 24. The two new products are natural extensions to the existing the IntelliLeash Products brand, offering high consumer value and great retailer profits on pet accessories.

The Intelli-Stayk(TM) quickly became a top seller in its category on Amazon and is now getting placements in large retail chains in 2017. The primary feature, the Surface-Lock(TM), provides incredible strength and stability at a retail price very competitive to other heavy duty tie-out products.

The radical design of the Intelli-Stayk(TM) eliminates the weak point (swivel) and increases security by reducing movement in the ground. These same design features make the "mini"-Intelli-Stayk(TM) an excellent choice for small dogs. Small enough to fit in a glove compartment and weighing only 5 ounces, the "mini" impresses with its strength. The extra wide handle makes it easy to install for anyone. The small profile also makes it aesthetically appealing, almost completely out of sight in your yard.

The Intelli-Shield(TM) is a unique product that extends the life of tie-out cables and adds convenience to the dog owner. Anyone that has ever used a tie-out cable for any period of time can relate to the clasp freezing shut or becoming difficult to work because of rust. When the dog is not on the tie-out, the cable and clasp lay on the ground exposed to rain, snow, ice, mud, etc..

A simple solution, the Intelli-Shield(TM) is a box with a flip-up cover and hook inside to store the clasp free from the elements and at a convenient height. It easily mounts on the outside wall in a couple minutes. Retailing below $10, this product is a great impulse item for any dog owner. For retailers with a patriotic spirit, IntelliLeash products has announced that this product will be 100% Made in America.

IntelliLeash Products, Inc.'s President Bob Yackley says, "It's always been my goal to produce products in America. That's been difficult because most products can be produced at a fraction of the cost in China." Further adding, "A big challenge facing companies is that large retailers often partner with Chinese factories to produce their own low cost product. This stifles innovation." IntelliLeash Products hopes to help change that trend by providing retailers with innovative products where they can still maximize profits and still support American business.

Retailers interested in learning more about IntelliLeash Products should email info(at)intellileash(dot)com or call 815-569-4200 or visit their website https://www.intelli-stayk.com/. Or stop by booth 5670 at Global Pet Expo in Orlando, FL between March 22-24.

IntelliLeash Products, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative pet accessories and tie-outs. Founded in 2011 by President Bob Yackley of Plainfield, IL, their focus is creating quality products, with high demand, at retail price points to create impulse purchases. IntelliLeash Products, Inc. is actively working on additional new and innovative products and plans to add a minimum of 3-5 new products per year.