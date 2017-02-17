Rigaku QuantEZ Series EDXRF

Applied Rigaku Technologies, Inc. has published a new application report that describes the utility of energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (EDXRF) in academia for teaching and basic research. Rigaku Application Note EDXRF 1654 details useful topics for teaching including principles of X-ray fluorescence, spectra and quantitative comparisons, empirical calibration and use of Fundamental Parameters.

X-ray fluorescence (XRF) has become a popular analytical technique both in industry and academia around the world. The technique is simple, fast and non-destructive. Rigaku EDXRF systems are useful in a variety of disciplines such as chemistry, material sciences, physics, and geology as well as valuable tools in basic research in elemental spectroscopic analysis and for industrial process control.

The report highlights the manner in which EDXRF can be applied as a method to provide rapid, non-destructive semi-quantitative measurement for screening and identification, as well as elemental quantification of metals, solids, powder, pellets, thin films and liquids.

The Rigaku NEX QC+ QuantEZ elemental analyzer is noted as a suitable instrument for such applications. It features powerful yet simple and intuitive software for the academician and is equipped to be an excellent tool for teaching XRF and for use in the field.

A copy of this application report may be requested at

https://www.rigaku.com/en/node/7673

