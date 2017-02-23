Concentrix to Expand Deployment of WorkFlex Products

Our agents can easily make changes to their schedules even if they are not at work and every change they make helps optimize net staffing.

WorkFlex Solutions LLC (WorkFlex), the industry leader in intelligent employee empowerment solutions for contact centers, today announced a product deployment expansion contract with Concentrix Corporation, a leading global business services company.

WorkFlex provides contact center employees with industry-unique empowerment tools based on WorkFlex’s patented Intelligent Intraday Automation® technology that optimizes staffing agility for workforce administrators, team effectiveness for supervisors and work-life balance for contact center agents.

The WorkFlex Manager Suite automates the monitoring, real-time analysis, optimal solution identification and implementation of intraday staffing and performance management processes to enable workforce administrators and supervisors to more proactively and effectively address staffing variances and performance adherence issues across all service queues. The WorkFlex Agent Suite empowers agents with the flexibility to preview and select pre-approved work-hour, work-activity, and schedule trades with instant confirmation anywhere/anytime through a native mobile app on their Apple or Android smartphones.

“Expanding the deployment of WorkFlex is consistent with our commitment to delivering superior service to our clients,” said Chris Caldwell, President, Concentrix. “Automation of key intraday staffing and performance management processes enables our workforce administrators and supervisors to more rapidly and effectively respond to our clients’ needs by proactively identifying and implementing staffing optimization actions in real-time.”

“The WorkFlex Intelligent Mobile App has fundamentally transformed the agent experience by enabling them to manage their work-life balance,” added Sanjeev Angadi, Senior Director of Workforce Optimization Worldwide at Concentrix. “Our agents can easily make changes to their schedules even if they are not at work and every change they make helps optimize net staffing. This has effectively transformed our agents into active workforce management partners, enabling us to optimize staffing levels far beyond what can be achieved by company-initiated staffing processes alone”.

“Concentrix, a company that values velocity, appreciates the strong and flexible support it has received from WorkFlex,” said Mary Munoz, Concentrix, WFM Global Methodology Leader. “We look forward to working with WorkFlex to quickly expand the deployment of WorkFlex in 2017.”

“We are pleased to partner with Concentrix,” said Larry Schwartz, CEO WorkFlex Solutions. “This deployment expansion announcement reinforces our industry-unique value proposition for global business process outsourcers seeking to deliver superior customer service to their clients."

About Concentrix

Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a leading business services company. We focus on customer engagement and improving business outcomes for over 450 global clients across six continents. Our 100,000+ staff deliver technology-infused, omni-channel customer experience management, marketing optimization, digital, consulting, analytics, and back office solutions in 40+ languages from 125+ delivery centers. We serve automotive; banking and financial services; insurance; healthcare; technology; consumer electronics; media and communications; retail and e-commerce; travel and transportation; and energy and public sector clients. Visit http://www.concentrix.com to learn more.

About WorkFlex Solutions

WorkFlex Solutions LLC is the industry leader in intelligent empowerment solutions for contact centers. Our award-winning Intelligent Intraday Automation® technology maximizes scheduling flexibility, optimizes intraday performance and reduces administrative overhead. Designed to integrate easily with Workforce Management (WFM) and Automated Call Distribution (ACD) systems, WorkFlex enables clients to leverage their existing enterprise investments, and quickly generate a positive ROI. WorkFlex SaaS deployments span multiple industry sectors including financial services, communications, healthcare, automotive, cable/sat and government. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit us at http://www.workflexsolutions.com.

The WorkFlex logo and "Intelligent Intraday Automation" are registered trademarks of WorkFlex Solutions LLC. Apple and Android are registered trademarks of Apple Corporation and Google Inc., respectively.

-###-