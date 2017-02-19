The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Coming to iRacing

iRacing

iRacing.com announced today plans to add The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to its catalogue of laser-scanned race tracks. The popular 3/8 mile paved oval will be available to the more than 65,000 members of iRacing when the popular online motorsports simulation service releases its regular quarterly update in March.

iRacing’s extensive inventory already includes Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s 1.5 mile banked oval along with nearly 100 speedways, short tracks and road courses as well as dozens of precisely-modeled stock, sports and open wheel racing cars including the Chevrolet SS, Ford Fusions and Toyota Camrys raced in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, GT3 cars, sports prototypes, Formula One and IndyCars.

