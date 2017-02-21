The Project Haystack Organization (http://www.project-haystack.org), a collaborative community addressing the challenge of utilizing semantic modeling and tagging to streamline the interchange of data among different systems, devices, equipment and software applications in order to lower the cost of intelligent building and solutions for the internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Constellation (http://www.constellation.com) was presented with the first ever Project Haystack Award for adoption of Project Haystack methodology by an end user. The award was presented in front of a packed house at the ControlTrends 2016 Awards ceremony held January 29th in Las Vegas during AHR Expo 2017.

“In the past year we have seen tremendous growth in the adoption of the Project Haystack methodology in the building automation industry,” said John Petze, Executive Director of the Project Haystack Organization. “We’re pleased to support Constellation’s implementation of customer energy efficiency projects with this methodology.”

Constellation is utilizing the Project Haystack methodology in their projects in two key ways. First and most significantly, they are using the Haystack tagging model to tag data with descriptors which are allowing them to create analytic tools that can be easily applied to different projects with similar types of equipment and data. Haystack tagging is assisting Constellation to streamline deployment of their analytic tools to all their projects.

Constellation is also utilizing the Haystack REST API to both pull in data from outside sources, as well as to export datasets into other engineering tools so they can rapidly develop and model new and custom analytics.

Zachariah Nobel, Principal Performance Assurance Engineer at Constellation, was present to accept the Project Haystack Award. “Put simply, the Project Haystack methodology is embedded in the core of the analytics platform that Constellation uses to evaluate many of our energy efficiency projects,“ said Nobel.

More information about Constellation is available at http://www.constellation.com. More information about membership and the Project Haystack organization and methodology can be found at http://www.project-haystack.org.

About Constellation

Constellation is a leading competitive energy company providing power, natural gas and energy products and services for homes and businesses across the continental United States. Constellation serves more than 2.2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Constellation is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation, the nation's leading competitive energy provider, with 2016 revenues of approximately $31.4 billion, and more than 32,700 megawatts of owned capacity comprising one of the nation's cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. More information about Constellation is available at http://www.constellation.com.

About Project Haystack

Since its formation in March of 2011, The Project Haystack organization (a 501c non-profit trade association) has grown tremendously providing the industry with an open-source, collaborative environment to address the challenge of making data self-describing by using semantic modeling, also known as data tagging. The work developed by the Project Haystack community streamlines the process of managing, presenting and analyzing the vast amount of data produced by smart devices and equipment systems. Project Haystack techniques can be used with virtually any type of system and device data and is not tied to any vendor or communication protocol. More information about Project Haystack is available at: http://www.project-haystack.org.

