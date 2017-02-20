Pepin Family Foundation Presents Check Donation With the EKOS machine, we can break up a pulmonary embolism quicker and more efficiently.

Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute has received a $20,000 gift from Constellation Brands to purchase a new ultrasound-enhanced thrombolysis machine, a state-of-the-art device that breaks up life-threatening blood clots by combining clot-dissolving medication and ultrasonic waves. The gift was facilitated by the Pepin Family Foundation.

“We greatly appreciate this gift from Constellation Brands. We are also grateful to the Pepin Family Foundation for being so instrumental in procuring this gift,” said Jan Berry, Executive Director of the Florida Hospital Tampa Foundation. “As a not-for-profit hospital, we are sincerely appreciative when our community steps up with support to allow us to deliver the highest level of care to our patients.”

“Constellation Brands is thrilled to support Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute,” said Lisa Boswell, Senior Vice President Southeast Business Unit for Constellation Brands. “It is truly an honor to join with Tom and Lauren Pepin, and the Pepin Family Foundation to positively impact heart health care in a manner that will make a difference in the lives of patients, their families and our communities for generations to come.”

“Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute is one of the most advanced specialty digital hospitals in the Southeast and has emerged as a leader in cardiovascular care,” said Tom Pepin, President and CEO of Pepin Distributing. “With the momentum we are generating with community leaders such as our Corona partners Constellation Brands, Pepin Heart Institute will continue to set a standard in heart health care.”

Ultrasound-enhanced thrombolysis is used for patients who have a pulmonary embolism, or a blood clot in their lungs. A catheter is inserted in a blood vessel and directed to the area of the clot. Clot-dissolving medication is delivered through the catheter, and high-frequency ultrasound waves are emitted to help break up the clot. The device, an EkoSonic® Endovascular system with Acoustic Pulse Thrombolysis® Therapy, is the only device cleared by the FDA for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

“With the EKOS machine, we can break up a pulmonary embolism quicker and more efficiently,” said Vasco Marques, MD. “Patients who come in to our ER with chest pain and severe shortness of breath are usually discharged the next day with little to no complications. This is absolutely the best option available to help patients with pulmonary embolism.”

About Constellation Brands

Based in Victor, N.Y., Constellation Brands is a Fortune 500® company that believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown with more than 100 brands in its portfolio, about 40 facilities and approximately 8,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, visit http://www.cbrands.com.

About Pepin Family Foundation

Pepin Family Foundation strives to engender a positive difference in the lives of our community’s children and families through education and health care. We aim to build a better tomorrow through lasting friendships with community partners who will help to serve the most at-risk populations of children and young adults, serving their educational needs at the Pepin Academies. Additionally, we are dedicated to the quest of eradication of heart disease through research, awareness and delivery of revolutionary patient-centered care at the Pepin Heart Institute.

About Florida Hospital Tampa

Florida Hospital Tampa is a not-for-profit 527-bed tertiary hospital specializing in cardiovascular medicine, neuroscience, orthopaedics, women’s services, pediatrics, oncology, endocrinology, bariatrics, wound healing, sleep medicine and general surgery including minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures. Also located at Florida Hospital Tampa is the renowned Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute, a recognized leader in cardiovascular disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment and leading-edge research. The recent addition of the Doc1st ER shows that Florida Hospital Tampa is committed to providing compassionate and quality healthcare. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit http://www.FHTampa.org.

About Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute and Dr. Kiran C. Patel Research Institute

Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute, located at Florida Hospital Tampa, is a free-standing cardiovascular institute providing comprehensive cardiovascular care. Leading the way with the first accredited chest pain emergency room in Tampa Bay, the institute is among an elite few in the state of Florida chosen to perform the ground breaking Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure and was the first in Tampa to offer the Watchman procedure to prevent blood clots in patients with atrial fibrillation. Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute and the Dr. Kiran C. Patel Research Institute, affiliated with the University of South Florida (USF), are exploring and conducting leading-edge research to develop breakthrough treatments long before they are available in most other hospitals. To learn more, visit http://www.FHPepinHeart.org.