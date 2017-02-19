February is Gum Disease Awareness Month and Michigan periodontist Joseph R. Nemeth, D.D.S. is recognizing it by spreading awareness of the importance of maintaining good periodontal health.

Gum disease is a disease of the tissues around the teeth; usually caused by bacteria that lodge under the gums causing chronic inflammation and/or infection.

Some of the warning signs of gum disease include:



Gums that bleed easily, especially while brushing or flossing

Red, swollen, tender gums

Gum recession or becoming ‘long in the tooth’

Persistent bad breath

Loose teeth

Left untreated, gum disease can lead to bone and tooth loss. It has also been associated with heart disease, diabetes, underweight babies, cancer, and more. Gum disease can have very serious consequences and it is important to treat it before it progresses into the advanced stages.

Thankfully, gum disease treatment is now less invasive and more convenient than ever before. Dr. Joseph Nemeth offers patients a minimally-invasive, safe and effective laser periodontal treatment called LANAP®.

LANAP® is the first FDA-cleared laser protocol for the treatment of gum disease. It is a procedure in which a laser is used to destroy the harmful bacteria in the mouth while the healthy tissue remains unharmed.

In addition to minimally-invasive techniques, Dr. Nemeth also offers sedation dentistry to help nervous patients feel more relaxed and at ease while receiving a variety of periodontal treatments.

If you think you may have gum disease or are experiencing any of the symptoms associated with it, Dr. Nemeth invites you to visit his Metro Detroit periodontal office for a consultation. To learn more, please visit http://www.drnemeth.com.

About the Doctor

Dr. Joseph Nemeth is a world-class periodontist offering personalized treatment plans to patients who require periodontal care. Dr. Nemeth has played a major role in applying innovative technology to current periodontal practice. Together with his colleague, Dr. Amar Katranji, and a dedicated team of dental hygienists, assistants, and administrative staff, Dr. Nemeth makes his patients’ comfort and care his top priority. To schedule an appointment, call (248) 357-3100.