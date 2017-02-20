More than 30 new products, 86 cutting edge companies, and 12 technical presentations will be featured at PowerTest 2017’s NETA Corporate Alliance Partners Spotlight Stage from 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California. The 15-minute presentations will cover topics such as the latest technological developments, trends, and best practices.

The Spotlight Stage schedule:



12:30 PM - 12:45 PM :: New Approach for Testing Power Transformers presented by OMICRON

12:55 PM - 1:10 PM :: Precision Commissioning to Optimize Efficiency of Critical Facilities presented by ComRent Load Bank Solutions

1:20 PM - 1:35 PM :: Power Quality and Insulation Testing including a Special Conference Program presented by Electro Rent

1:40 PM - 1:55 PM :: New Developments in Transformer Testing presented by Megger

2:05 PM - 2:20 PM :: The Importance of Calibration presented by Protec Equipment Resources

2:30 PM - 2:45 PM :: Vacuum Breaker Testing: Testing Options and the Benefit of Each presented by BCS Switchgear, Inc.

2:55 PM - 3:10 PM :: Serving the Testing Contractor presented by Intellirent

3:20 PM - 3:35 PM :: NEC Electrical Safety Issues Due to Misapplication or Violations presented by AVO Training Institute, Inc.

3:45 PM - 4:00 PM :: Monitor, Record, and Analyze Power, Energy Usage, and Costs Locally or from Anywhere in the World presented by AEMC Instruments

4:10 PM - 4:25 PM :: From Edison to Musk: Technological Innovations in Material Science and Their Impacts on Circuit Breaker Construction presented by Circuit Breaker Sales Co., Inc.

4:35 PM - 4:50 PM :: Find Out What Your Micro Ohmmeter Is Missing presented by Doble Engineering Company

4:55 PM - 5:10 PM :: Introducing the InsuLogix VAULT presented by WEIDMANN

Attendance is free and includes complimentary lunch and refreshments.

PowerTest 2017, hosted by NETA — the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is just two weeks away. There is still time to register. For a complete PowerTest 2017 schedule and to register, download the conference brochure.

ABOUT NETA

NETA is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.