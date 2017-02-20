Johns Hopkins All Children’s Research and Education Building Construction Reaches Halfway Point This topping out celebration brings us one step closer to uniting innovation and collaboration among physicians, scientists, residents and fellows so that we are able to improve the future of children’s health care

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital celebrated a major milestone with the topping out of its research and education building. A topping out ceremony on Friday marked the halfway point of construction and lifting of the final beam on the top level.

The building, set to open in Fall 2018, will serve as a center for innovation aimed at finding new discoveries and treatments for childhood diseases. The 230,000-square-foot facility will house a 250-seat auditorium, research offices, simulation lab and research lab space. It will play home to an estimated total of 200 faculty, educators, researchers, physicians, nurses and support staff.

“This topping out celebration brings us one step closer to uniting innovation and collaboration among physicians, scientists, residents and fellows so that we are able to improve the future of children’s health care,” said Jonathan Ellen, M.D., president and vice dean of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. “Working together, these teams will allow us to develop more precise approaches to treat and prevent childhood disease.”

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital already is home to more than 300 research studies. The new facility will help further expand Johns Hopkins All Children’s research mission and strengthen collaborative research across many areas of pediatric medicine.

About Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

