Carousel Industries Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

Carousel Industries, a leader in communication and network technologies, professional and managed services and cloud solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Carousel to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing IT landscape, improve operational efficiencies, and offload labor-intensive maintenance so they can shift their focus to more innovative initiatives.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services. The Elite 150 are largely traditional, enterprise-focused resellers that have a significant managed service offering.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

"We are pleased to have once again earned recognition from CRN as one of the Elite 150 MSPs as part of the 2017 MSP 500 list," said Rich Montefusco, Vice President of Managed Services, Carousel Industries. “Carousel continues to invest heavily in its people, processes and partnerships to ensure we remain at the forefront of managed services providers across the U.S. These investments are paying significant dividends in supporting both the growth of that portion of our business and increasing our clients’ continued confidence in Carousel as a strategic MSP. We see more and more clients turning to Carousel as an extension of their own IT teams."

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Carousel Industries

Carousel Industries is a recognized leader in helping organizations evolve the way they communicate and orchestrate the flow of information throughout their networks. Carousel enables clients to connect and collaborate the way modern IT users demand and advance from their current network infrastructure to meet tomorrow's standards. With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of communication, network, and security technologies, Carousel is able to design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures clients achieve agility and utilize technologies in the way most effective for their business.



Founded in 1992, Carousel serves more than 6,000 clients, including 35 of the Fortune 100. Carousel has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator, managed services and cloud solution provider – including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, Carousel has more than 1,400 employees based in 27 offices–with three Network Operating Centers nationwide.