RacingJunk.Com Partners with Myrtle Beach Speedway

RacingJunk.com, the world's largest online motorsports marketplace, is happy to announce its partnership with Myrtle Beach Speedway. The co-marketing partnership between the two organizations will support greater awareness and attendance of Myrtle Beach Speedway’s events while broadening RacingJunk.com’s reach to the speedway’s competitors and fans, who can benefit from its services.

RacingJunk.com is a subsidiary of MotorHeadMedia.com. With more than 850,000 registered members, the website connects to more than two million buyers and sellers every month, generating 30 million+ page views. RacingJunk.com also has dedicated a section for asphalt oval racing that includes race vehicles, engines, parts and accessories.

Built in 1958, Myrtle Beach Speedway was originally a dirt track. It was paved in 1974 and today is an asphalt oval just over half a mile in length. A myriad of important NASCAR races have been run on the track over the years, and many of NASCAR’s best-known drivers (including Dale Earnhardt Jr. and four generations of the Pettys) have driven there.

“Myrtle Beach Speedway is thrilled to partner with Motorhead Media and RacingJunk.com for 2017,” said Mike Neff, Sales and Marketing. “As our historic race track continues to thrive and grow we think having progressive partners like RacingJunk.com is essential to reaching our core audience. We anticipate bringing added exposure to RacingJunk.com through the partnership and the thousands of people who come through our gates each year. We anticipate this being the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership.”

Jim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, "Myrtle Beach Speedway is an exciting addition to our partnership network. We’re honored to be a partner and know that the free classifieds on RacingJunk.com will be a valuable resource to all the racers and fans at this historic track.”

For more information on Myrtle Beach Speedway, visit their website at myrtlebeachspeedway.com. For more information on RacingJunk.com, go to http://www.racingjunk.com.