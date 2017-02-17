Arden Moore's "Oh Behave" show on Pet Life Radio "It is humbling to be able to talk about my business and my journey on a national platform like (Arden Moore's) “Oh Behave” show." Joette White, President of Park Cities Pet Sitter

Park Cities Pet Sitter President, Joette White, has been featured on Episode 304 of Arden Moore’s “Oh Behave” Show on the Pet Life Radio network. The episode, which was posted this week, features a 30-minute interview of White by Moore and explores a number of topics including: what factors led to Park Cities Pet Sitter’s being awarded the 2017 National Association of Professional Pet Sitter’s Business of the Year; how the pet sitting industry has changed in recent years and how White originally became interested in the pet sitting industry in the first place.

Park Cities Pet Sitter is a pet sitting and dog walking business that services the Dallas and Plano areas of North Texas. The company is also celebrating its 25th year in business in 2017, which was another topic covered during Moore’s radio interview. “I am so excited that Arden Moore asked to interview me for her national radio show as my company celebrates a couple of big milestone achievements this year—winning the 2017 NAPPS Business of the Year Award and celebrating 25 years in business,” said White. “Arden and I have known each other for a number of years, so she is very aware that a lot of blood, sweat, tears and hard work went into both of these achievements. It is humbling to be able to talk about my business and my journey on a national platform like her “Oh Behave” show, so I hope her listeners enjoyed learning a little bit about what it takes to run a large pet sitting and dog walking company.”

Moore’s “Oh Behave” show on Pet Life Radio averages approximately 800,000 listeners per episode, the majority of whom tune it to the radio network because they are pet lovers themselves. Episode 304 of the “Oh Behave” show will be featured on the home page for the show, and then can be accessed in the show’s archives. To listen to Moore’s interview of White, go to http://www.petliferadio.com/behaveep304.html.

Pet Life Radio is available on-demand from the PetLifeRadio.com website, iTunes and over 30 podcast distributors, in addition to being available via iHeartRadio.

About Park Cities Pet Sitter: PCPSI has served the Dallas/Plano areas 7 days a week, 365 days a year since 1992, and was recently named the 2017 Business of the Year by the National Association of Professional Pet Sitters. Pet sitting, daily dog walks, pet taxis, overnight sitting, pet supply shopping, litter box cleaning and dog training are all part of the services PCPSI offers. Park Cities Pet Sitter is bonded and insured, and all sitters are employees--not independent contractors. A manager is on-call 24 hours a day to handle any emergencies. Go to http://www.pcpsi.com to learn more.

About Arden Moore: Arden Moore, America’s Pet Health and Safety Coach™, is a pet behavior consultant, master certified pet first aid instructor, best-selling author, in-demand speaker and host of the Oh Behave Show on Pet Life Radio. She also teams up with her rescued dog and cat, Kona and Casey, to conduct pet behavior and veterinarian-endorsed pet first aid classes as part of her company, Pet First Aid 4 U. Learn more about Arden at http://www.fourleggedlife.com.