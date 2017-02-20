We have extended our reach in the Midtown West community, and look forward to continuing to treat patients from all of the major regions of New York City!

Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of physical therapy and rehabilitation clinics throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, announces today the opening of a brand new, state-of-the-art clinic in Manhattan, NY at 333 W. 52nd Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues.

This new clinic is located in the energetic Hell’s Kitchen area of Manhattan, bordering the renowned Times Square Theater District, and just a few blocks from the popular Garment District. Feeling better is now even more convenient for residents, commuters, and visitors of this prominent neighborhood in the heart of Manhattan’s West Side.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to have the ability to serve so many communities in just 23 square miles of Manhattan, one of the busiest cities in the entire country. We have extended our reach in the Midtown West community, and look forward to continuing to treat patients from all of the major regions of New York City,” states Adam Elberg, Founding Partner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Professional Physical Therapy.

Tony D’Angelo, Partner and Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations at Professional Physical Therapy adds, “Congratulations to Ohi Aregbeyen, another superstar who began his tenure with us as a student through our Clinical Affiliation program. From a student, he grew and developed into an experienced Physical Therapist, becoming Clinical Director at our SoHo location, and will now lead the team at our brand new West 52nd Street location. We are extremely proud of his accomplishments and look forward to his future success with this new patient community.”

The opening of the West 52nd Street clinic is Professional Physical Therapy’s 108th clinic, and its 25th in Manhattan, NY. For more information and a list of all of Professional Physical Therapy’s locations, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL PHYSICAL THERAPY Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Uniondale, New York, is a leading provider of physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York metropolitan area, New Jersey and Connecticut. Professional is an award-winning organization, most recently honored as the recipient of the 2016 ADVANCE for Physical Therapy and Rehab Medicine magazine’s annual Practice of the Year award, and selected based on clinical expertise and exceptional patient experience. Founded in 1998, Professional Physical Therapy operates 108 outpatient physical and hand therapy centers: 12 located within Equinox Fitness Centers, five located in Blink Fitness facilities, one located in a STACK Sports Performance Center, one inside a Golf & Fitness Academy, one inside Chatham Club, one inside Strive Fitness, and 87 standalone. The company’s outpatient physical therapy centers provide treatment to patients suffering from musculoskeletal impairments associated with orthopedic and sports injuries and other medical conditions. Professional Physical Therapy also operates a 20,000 square foot sports performance training facility in Garden City, NY, as well as four fitness centers in Stamford, Wilton, Southport, CT, and Copiague, NY. http://www.professionalpt.com