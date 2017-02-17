Scholarship to identify the most gifted and talented students who may or may not have been successful in a traditional academic setting.

Know of a person who is incredibly creative and could use a bachelors degree from an accredited college?

The Hussian College is now offering a full scholarship to any incoming freshman who can describe how they are unique and demonstrate creativity through a project or body of work they have created or envision. The College is setting up the scholarship to identify the most gifted and talented artists who may or may not have been successful in a traditional academic setting.

“The type of individualized attention, supportive family environment and technical training we provide our students has proven over time that the Hussian formula works for creating artists who can truly have an impact on society,” said Hussian College President, Dr. Jeremiah Staropoli.

The fundamental principal of the College is to cultivate creativity from the student and then apply that to the principles of design using the tools that are presented by technology. Graduates from the College are dispersed throughout the nation and work for companies like Disney, Discovery, the Pokemon Company and others. There are about 800 graduates of the College listed on LinkedIn and the College only accepts about 30 students each year.

“We are a career school for creatives,” said Director of Career Placement at the College, Valerie Scarfone. “We place about 70% of our graduates and have a great reputation in the creative community.”

While Hussian College is extremely affordable when compared to other Art Schools, the Scholarship is designed to help an exceptionally talented student emerge from the school completely debt free.

“A lot of the time the graduates’ first employer is a fellow student and we are hoping that this student when they graduate will open doors for fellow and future students through the power of their creativity,” said President Staropoli.

The scholarship is available now for the fall of 2017 semester and requires an essay, a creative work, an application and acceptance to the college. There is no cost to apply.

To learn more about the scholarship go to the college website at http://www.hussiancollege.edu/genius-award