KellyOCG named to the list for the sixth consecutive year.

KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly Services®, was named to the Leaders category for the 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®). This is the sixth consecutive year that KellyOCG has been named to the list. The announcement was made at the 2017 Outsourcing World Summit® in San Antonio, Texas, this week.

The 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 list recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. The list is based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. The 2017 panel is led by IAOP CEO Debi Hamill and Chairman Michael F. Corbett.

"Choosing the right partners is more important than ever. Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of the ever-changing collaborative business models are scrutinizing their providers very closely," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "The GO100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships."

The five areas considered and judged for the 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 program include:



Size and Growth as measured by revenue, employees, and global presence.

Customer References as demonstrated through value being created at the company's top customers.

Awards and Certifications as demonstrated through the value being created through industry recognition, and relevant organizational and individual professional certifications.

Programs for Innovation as demonstrated through specific programs and resulting outcomes that produce new forms of value for customers.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as shown through corporate programs and outcomes that address such topics as community involvement and development, labor practices, human rights, fair operating practices, environmental impacts, consumer issues, and organizational governance.

"We are proud to be recognized for our efforts by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for the sixth consecutive year," said Teresa Carroll, senior vice president and general manager, Global Talent Solutions, Kelly Services. "The competitive global workplace has driven an increased usage of outsourced labor and services by companies worldwide, allowing them the flexibility to adapt talent solutions for optimal business results. KellyOCG's recognition on the Global Outsourcing 100 list demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the delivery of consultative outsourced solutions to businesses worldwide."

About IAOP

IAOP is the go-to association leading the way to improve outsourcing outcomes by bringing together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional development, recognition, certification and excellence. With over 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide, IAOP is not only on top of the latest trends but in front of them. Through its expansive global chapter network, premier training and certification programs, knowledge center, member community and more, IAOP helps members learn, grow and succeed. For more information and how you can become involved, visit http://www.IAOP.org.

About KellyOCG

Kelly Outsourcing and Consulting Group (KellyOCG) is the leading global advisor of talent supply chain strategies that enable companies to achieve their business goals by aligning talent strategy to business strategy across all internal and external worker categories. Core solutions include Advisory Services, CWO, RPO, Managed Services (BPO), and Career Transition and Executive Coaching.

This is the sixth consecutive year KellyOCG was named to the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® Global Outsourcing 100® list. Further information about KellyOCG may be found at KellyOCG.com.

