Cameron Merage, CEO and Founder of First Team Real Estate, has received one of the real estate industry’s most coveted honors, having been named to the Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) list for 2017.

Widely regarded as the definitive annual ranking of the top leaders in residential real estate, the SP200 is the result of an in-depth vetting process designed to recognize the individuals who are making an impact—not only on the industry as a whole, but within their respective communities and among valued clientele as well.

“It’s a significant honor to have been named one of Swanepoel’s 200 most powerful people in residential real estate, and I’m delighted to have been selected from a pool of so many highly influential and accomplished leaders,” Merage remarked. “When I founded an independent real estate brokerage more than 40 years ago, I was intent on bringing together the very best in the business to assemble a team that would exceed expectations at every turn. This distinction is as much a reflection on my team at First Team as it is on me.”

Merage’s inclusion on the SP200 list is one of many distinctions that sets First Team Real Estate apart and speaks to the organization’s heightened focus on the luxury marketplace for which Southern California, and Orange County in particular, are so well known. Now the largest independent brokerage in California, First Team recently ranked highly on the Orange County Business Journal’s 2017 Book of Lists, coming in as the #4 Private Company.

