Meeting and Events: Suppliers Join Eved Marketplace in Record Numbers

Event spend management platform Eved has experienced record growth over the last 12 months as event suppliers have joined the marketplace and opened merchant accounts to accept EvedPayTM, the only digital payment solution purpose-built for the industry. Among the many to partner with Eved, several Fortune 500 companies have accessed Eved’s network to connect with thousands of suppliers to get the most out of their meeting and event investments.

The leader in event commerce, Eved connects companies through meetings and events and serves as a key sales and marketing channel for event suppliers. With the consistent roll-out of navigational enhancements to the Eved marketplace, suppliers can quickly and easily showcase their products and services to gain incremental business and reduce sales costs.

Findings from our 2016 Supplier Survey show majority of current suppliers prefer EvedPay over credit card as form of payment for event services.

As partners and suppliers continue to demonstrate their enthusiasm for the Eved marketplace and its products, EvedPay – the only payment solution specifically built for the event category – is quickly becoming the preferred method of payment for the world’s leading Fortune 500 and event management companies. Through real-time reporting, analytics and payment status visibility, EvedPay brings a new level of transparency to the payment process, making it easier for suppliers to manage relationships and do business with their clients.

Over 2,000 suppliers joined the Eved marketplace in 2016 because of its easy-to-use features. EvedPay offers:



Faster payments processes

Competitive merchant rates

SEO-friendly Profile page

Easy account-opening process

Direct deposit of payments

24/7 access to payment status

Consolidated data and reporting

About Eved

Eved is the expert on spend management for meeting and events. For enterprises with meeting and event programs, Eved offers the only spend management solution purpose-built for the category. Unlike traditional meeting management tools that focus on the front-end of the process, Eved streamlines the back-end, digitizing how companies request, order and pay for event services. In doing so, Eved enables companies to extend their global system of record to this category in order to reduce payment costs by 75%, improve payment controls 100% and increase customer experience by 25%.