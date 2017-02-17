Datalogic Brings Healthcare Specific Bar Code Readers to HIMSS 2017

RIDA™ DBT6400 healthcare pocket-sized scanner “Datalogic has extensive experience in data collection technology to address the unique challenges found in various Healthcare applications,” states Francesco Montanari, CMO at Datalogic.

Datalogic a global leader in Automatic Data Capture and Industrial Automation markets is excited to exhibit in booth 1403 at the HIMSS 2017 Healthcare IT Conference at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando February 20 – February 22.

Datalogic will be exhibiting a complete line of healthcare data capture solutions designed specifically to help increase patient safety, help prevent the spread of infection, and increase operational efficiency. Datalogic healthcare models feature Disinfectant-Ready enclosures designed to withstand daily cleaning with harsh disinfectant chemical solutions to effectively fight germs and bacteria. The addition of silver ions embedded within the enclosure plastics offers an ISO022196/JISZ 2801 compliant anti-microbial feature and provides an additional line of defense against the spread of infection. These products are ideal for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities for applications such as disposables inventory tracking, sterile location inventory tracking, expiration data verification and bedside point-of-care.

The Datalogic Gryphon™ healthcare series and the RIDA™ DBT6400 healthcare pocket-sized scanner will be available for demonstration. The Gryphon series offers 1D/2D reading capabilities, multiple interface options, corded and cordless versions. The RIDA DBT6400 cordless, Bluetooth® area imager, is an ideal workmate in a variety of healthcare settings. The RIDA imager pairs easily with Android®, Apple® iOS and Windows® Mobile devices as well as standard laptops equipped with Bluetooth® wireless technology. The compact size and light weight form factor of this mobile imager offers freedom of movement while scanning, with the added benefit of helping to prevent cross-contamination in the hospital.

During HIMSS17, attendees will also have the opportunity to preview healthcare specific mobile computer models that will be publically released at a later time this year, including DL-Axist™ PDA with Android®, the Memor™X3 Microsoft® Windows based mobile computer and the Joya™ General Purpose mobile device with a Microsoft® Windows CE 6.0 operating system. Attendees will be able to see how Datalogic vision solutions inspect labels and ensure bottles are properly sealed.

“Datalogic has extensive experience in data collection technology to address the unique challenges found in various Healthcare applications,” states Francesco Montanari, CMO at Datalogic. “We were the first manufacturer to offer anti-microbial compliant Disinfectant-Ready enclosures to assist in the prevention of infections and cross-contamination.”

Bar code technology at the point-of-care helps to assure the proper prescription is administered to the proper patient, supporting the concept of patient rights. Bar code usage also advances inventory control, asset tracking, lab specimen tracking, data tracking and pharmacy drug verifications.

Visit the Datalogic at booth 1403 to experience the full line of Datalogic products that can help streamline data collection throughout healthcare systems.

Datalogic Group is a global leader in Automatic Data Capture and Industrial Automation markets. As a world-class producer of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, vision systems and laser marking systems, Datalogic offers innovative solutions for a full range of applications in the retail, transportation & logistics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. With products used in over a third of world’s supermarkets and points of sale, airports, shipping and postal services, Datalogic is in a unique position to deliver solutions that can make life easier and more efficient for people. Datalogic S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL.MI, is headquartered in Lippo di Calderara di Reno (Bologna). Datalogic Group as of today employs about 2,500 members of staff worldwide distributed in 30 countries. In 2015 Datalogic Group achieved revenues for 535,1 million Euro and invested over 48 million Euro in Research and Development with a portfolio of about 1,200 patents and pending patent applications in multiple jurisdictions. For more news and information on Datalogic, please visit http://www.datalogic.com.

Datalogic and the Datalogic logo are registered trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. in many countries, including the U.S.A. and the E.U. Joya and Gryphon are registered trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S.A. Memor, RIDA and DL-Axist are trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. and/or its affiliates. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Datalogic Group companies is under license. All other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

