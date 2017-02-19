Rob Lowe is a popular television personality known for his numerous characters in movies and TV shows throughout the 1980s; however, Rob Lowe has recently decided to use his talents to draw attention to interesting parts of modern society. Rob Lowe is the host of "Informed," a popular public television series that has produced episodes on a wide variety of subjects recently. One of the recent releases focuses on experts in aviation.

Over the past century, flight has completely changed the world. It brought people and countries together in ways that never before were thought possible. It has given people the ability to travel to more places than ever before as they experience all of the beautiful sights and cultures that the world has to offer. While this is important, flight remains a pressing challenge. Anyone who has spent time as a pilot knows that it is nerveracking to have the lives of so many people depending on the skills of the person manning the cockpit. Fortunately, there are experienced experts in aviation that are willing to share some of the stories of what it's like to be a pilot. This is the focus of this episode of "Informed."

"Informed" with Rob Lowe is a television program that is filmed for public broadcast. It is carefully reviewed by an experienced to ensure it meets quality standards before being sent out to national syndicates for broadcast to a wider audience. "Informed" has received multiple awards in recognition of its quality work.