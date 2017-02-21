RacingJunk.Com Partners with the NSTA Top Speed Modified Tour

John Robbins, Series Director for the NSTA Top Speed Modified Tour, “We are incredibly excited to establish a partnership and look forward to working with RacingJunk for many years to come.”

RacingJunk.com, the world's largest online motorsports marketplace, is happy to announce its partnership with the National Short Track Alliance (NSTA) Top Speed Modified Tour. This co-marketing partnership will help to bring awareness of the series’ major racing events, and will also help to increase brand recognition for RacingJunk.com among the NSTA’s fans and drivers.

The flagship website of Motorhead Media, Racingjunk.com is a “one-stop shop” for those looking to buy, sell, trade or interact with people throughout the automotive and racing and performance communities. With more than 850,000 registered members and 28,000 classified ads, the website generates over two million visits every month.

Established in 1989 under the name Economy Modified Oval Division (E-Mod), the NSTA has grown to include a multitude of tracks and races. The NSTA Top Speed Modified Tour is a series packed with historic race venues and special events. In 2017, the tour will contain 18 races, starting on April 2 at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Raceway and ending on Oct. 7 at Winchester Speedway as part of the historic Winchester 400 weekend.

“RacingJunk is the World’s #1 Motorsports Classifieds. I hear from our fans, drivers and race teams about how often they use the site; it’s an unbelievable resource for the motorsports community,” said John Robbins, Series Director for the NSTA Top Speed Modified Tour. “We are incredibly excited to establish a partnership and look forward to working with RacingJunk for many years to come.”

Jim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, "We’re very enthusiastic about partnering with the NSTA Top Speed Modified Tour. Modified racing is an exciting sport. We look forward to helping bring this series to our site members and visitors, particularly those who haven’t been introduced to it before, and to providing resources for fans and drivers involved with the NSTA. The NSTA Top Speed Modified Tour is an excellent way to get into the sport, so this partnership will have benefits for everyone."

For more information on the NSTA Top Speed Modified Tour, visit their website at topspeedmods.com. For more information on RacingJunk.com, go to http://www.racingjunk.com.