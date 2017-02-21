the alignment of our vision, company culture and commitment to building a more resilient world that isn’t afraid of risk, but harnesses it, is well within reach of our dynamic leadership team, colleagues and partners

The strategic leadership and management teams of Ridge Global and Risk Cooperative today announced they are joining forces to bring a unique suite of advisory, education, technology and risk-transfer solutions under common strategic and operational leadership. Focused on building organizational resilience, strategic channel partnerships and innovations addressing emerging risks and enterprise resilience, the firms will be led by Tom Ridge, the first U.S. Secretary for Homeland Security and 43rd Governor of Pennsylvania, who will serve as Chairman, and global risk entrepreneur, Dante Disparte, who will serve as the CEO. Mr. Disparte is a recognized thought leader in the national security, strategy and global policy arena. The two firms previously announced a strategic alliance in September 2016.

“With deep expertise and solutions addressing cyber risk, political risk, physical security and emerging threats, along with a wide range of accessible services and solutions that drive down the total cost of risk, this combined leadership team brings a unique entrepreneurial vision on risk, readiness and resilience,” said Governor Ridge. “This partnership fills a critical need in the market to bring imagination, decision support and accessible solutions addressing a wide range of risks, from the mundane to the complex. This is particularly true for small to mid-sized enterprises who find themselves at a loss for trusted providers of risk, readiness and resilience solutions. With Risk Cooperative by our side and under Dante’s strategic leadership, we complete the last piece of this puzzle.”

In addition to these leadership changes, Chris Furlow, a national security, risk consulting and governance expert will serve as the Chief Risk Officer on the combined leadership team. In this role, Chris will spearhead the development of consulting, education and risk governance practice areas. Steve Kohler will serve as the Chief Innovation Officer, leveraging his extensive leadership experience in the investment, advisory and special initiatives domain.

“I’ve long held that the gold standard for partnerships is measured not only in trust, but by what we can do together that we cannot do on our own. In this case, the alignment of our vision, company culture and commitment to building a more resilient world that isn’t afraid of risk, but harnesses it, is well within reach of our dynamic leadership team, colleagues and partners,” said Dante Disparte.

Under this new leadership structure, the firms integrate a comprehensive offering helping organizations navigate and harness an increasingly complex global risk landscape.

About Risk Cooperative

Risk Cooperative is a specialized strategy, risk and insurance advisory firm licensed to originate, place and service innovative risk-transfer and insurance solutions in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Risk Cooperative helps organizations address risk, readiness and resilience through a comprehensive service and solution offering in partnership with leading insurance companies and value-adding partners. For more information, visit http://www.riskcooperative.com.

About Ridge Global

Unlike natural disasters or other events that can disrupt your business, cyber-attacks occur every minute of every day in every industry. While the threat cannot be eliminated, Ridge Global can help you aggressively evaluate and manage your risk. We continually evaluate emerging tools to address evolving threats so you can be assured that you have access to the best and latest solutions. Ridge Global was founded by Tom Ridge, the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and 43rd Governor of Pennsylvania, to help organizations decrease security risks. He has assembled a team of globally recognized experts who offer clients strategic counsel on identifying, preparing for and mitigating enterprise risk. To learn more visit http://www.ridgeglobal.com.