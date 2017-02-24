Today Mirketa Inc announced the release of Delphi, its Sales Forecasting and Planning application built on salesforce.com platform. Delphi is available on Salesforce AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000DryluUAB.

Sales forecasting is a complex and time consuming activity that requires domain specific sales experience to build an reliable forecasting model. Delphi, a native salesforce.com application makes the sales forecasting modeling easy and uses machine learning to extract collecting organizational experience for its predictive modeling. It provides forecasts for top accounts, sales representatives performance and quarterly sales using the historical data from salesforce.com.

“Our clients have struggled with the sales forecasting in Salesforce as the native solution and the existing 3rd party applications offer simplistic forecasting models that are not of much use,” said Rajeev Kumar, the CEO of Mirketa Inc. Delphi uses complex mathematical simulations to forecast with 95% confidence level. The user interface and the self-learning abilities of Delphi hide the complexity of forecasting models from the end users.

“With Delphi we are determined to change the sale forecasting and planning experience for sales managers and sales reps,” explained Rajeev Kumar. The future versions of the application will provide sales guidance and 360 degree sales insights to maximize the conversions.

ABOUT Mirketa Inc

Mirketa Inc is a San Ramon, CA based technology firm that provides salesforce.com development, system integration and implementation services, including Service, Sales, Marketing clouds and CPQ. Mirketa uses US based Salesforce consulting team and offshore development team for Salesforce development projects. In addition to Delphi, Mirketa has an intelligent Lead and Case Assignment application (Round Robin Distributor) with 5 star ratings on Salesforce AppExchange https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3000000DpgwTEAR

For more information: http://www.mirketa.com

Contact: info(at)mirketa(dot)com

Phone: 855-MIRKETA

END