mParticle, the customer data platform for the multi-screen era, today announced it has been included as a “Vendor to Watch” in the recently released 2017 Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs report.

Digital Marketing Hub is a term coined by Gartner to describe a software that “spans multiple digital marketing domains (mobile, social and multichannel) to provide integrated access to applications and workflows, adding capabilities such as collaboration, data integration and common analytics.”* The report is intended to help marketing leaders discover solutions.

Leading digital and multichannel businesses, ranging from Airbnb and Spotify to Starwood and Jet, use mParticle’s platform to integrate their technology stacks in order to unify customer experiences, boost marketing effectiveness, and simplify engineering and analytics operations.

“Most marketers have an abundance of data and tools, but are severely lacking when it comes to connecting them together and realizing the benefits,” said David Spitz, Chief Marketing Officer of mParticle. “The problem has only worsened in recent years, as mobile apps and connected devices now present an entirely new set of data challenges. We’re committed to solving these modern challenges for multi-screen brands, and are honored to be mentioned as a vendor to watch.”

Previously, mParticle was also named by Gartner in the Cool Vendors in Mobile App Development, 2016 report and listed in their Market Guide for Mobile App Analytics.

