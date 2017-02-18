Ranked #222 in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 "We recognize each of our franchise owners and their staff for their dedication to quality care and a personal touch that differentiates our clinics in the communities they serve."

APEXNETWORK PHYSICAL THERAPY was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500® places APEXNETWORK PHYSICAL THERAPY as #222 for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and brand power.

"We are honored to earn this distinction as one of the most successful franchise systems in the country,” said Jason Baxter, Director of Franchise Operations for ApexNetwork Physical Therapy. "We recognize each of our franchise owners and their staff for their dedication to quality care and a personal touch that differentiates our clinics in the communities they serve."

The key factors that go into Entrepreneur’s evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

ApexNetwork Physical Therapy has received awards from Entrepreneur Magazine including: Trends: Biggest Opportunity Franchise, Hottest Franchise Opportunity, Top New Franchise, Top 500 Franchise, Top Personal Service Franchise and Franchise Trends Set to Grow Next Year.

Over its 38 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for entrepreneurs. ApexNetwork Physical Therapy’s position on the ranking reinforces its strength in the industry.

ApexNetwork Physical Therapy is headquartered in Highland, Illinois and has over 50 locations nationwide. ApexNetwork locations offer physical therapy, sports rehabilitation, occupational therapy, industrial rehabilitation and aquatic therapy.

To find the nearest ApexNetwork Physical Therapy location visit apexnetworkpt.com

To inquire about franchise opportunities with ApexNetwork Physical Therapy visit apexnetworkfranchise.com.