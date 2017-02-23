Ellington at Wachesaw Plantation East Resort & Golf Course Players and residents will experience a seamless transition and no interruption in the service they’ve come to expect. There are future improvements and updates to the course that are still in the planning phase.

Festiva Real Estate Holdings has acquired Wachesaw Plantation East golf course. The purchase, completed in January, includes the on-site East Grill and Pub.

Patton Hospitality Management (PHM), a hospitality management company based in Asheville, N.C., has been chosen as the management entity for the golf course and grill. PHM currently manages the resort operations at Ellington at Wachesaw Plantation East, and for many years has enjoyed a healthy business partnership with Wachsaw Golf LLC, who previously owned and operated the golf course and grill.

“This transaction completes ownership for Festiva, and gives us the opportunity to continue Festiva’s brand of hospitality well into the future at this premier golf and family-friendly property. We’ll continue our commitment to the Ellington community to offer them the best service for owners and guests alike,” said Herbert H. Patrick, Jr., president of Festiva Real Estate Holdings.

A traditional Scottish design characterizes the challenging and beautiful 18-hole course, which is nestled amid a former rice plantation. It has recently received honors for its fairways, customer service and playability by national publications. It has twice been honored with the designation of Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course of the Year.

Festiva Real Estate Holdings is a commercial real estate asset management group based in Asheville, N.C. The team leading Festiva Real Estate Holdings comes with extensive experience in resort development and operates under the umbrella of Zealandia Holding Company (ZHC), which specializes in a wide range of hospitality services and products. For more information about ZHC visit http://www.zhcompany.com.